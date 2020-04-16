Is This the End of the Indie Bookstore?

Now, like many small businesses, bookstores are on life support. Closed to the public, they can’t do the thing that they do best: bring people together. Some are still holding events on Zoom, but they lack the commercial and cultural benefits of in-person events. (There is a sense in the industry that the streaming events are a waste of time, requiring a fair amount of labor for little reward.) “I don’t know if we’re going to have an event again for another year,” Sparks told me. “We’re not a bookstore that’s reliant on events to stay open like so many are—for them it’s going to be particularly tough.”



Many are rapidly transitioning to online retail. “We effectively now are a fulfillment center,” said Brad Johnson, owner of Oakland, California’s East Bay Booksellers. “We’re learning. We’re better at it than we were three works ago. Some of those early orders I’m sure we completely mangled. Some days are overwhelming, some days you feel like you get a handle on it. It’s pretty monotonous. It doesn’t really resemble at all what we were doing.”



Tom Roberge, who owns the Provide, Rhode Island–based Riffraff, talked to me while waiting to hear from a web designer. In lieu of a functional online store, he has been taking orders via email. Approximating the in-person experience is key he claimed. “You process every single order yourself, you thank everyone effusively,” Roberge said. “You do everything you can to let your customers know you appreciate it—all those little things. I don’t want to make it out like I’m doing some community service but people being able to email a business and talk to somebody—even if it’s just email—and interact when they’re otherwise just shut up in their apartments? That is valuable.”



The emergence of Bookshop.org, a new website that connects independent bookstores with consumers, has been a boon to many stores without online shopping capabilities. “There are almost 2,000 bookstores in the country and only 150 of them have good online shopping platforms,” Andy Hunter, the company’s CEO, told Inside Hook. “That leaves a lot of stores that haven’t adapted and Amazon’s kind of eating their lunch.” Stores that participate collect 30 percent of profits, about two-thirds of what they would receive selling directly to consumers.

