Samantha Irby Is All Grown Up

A man once complimented Samantha Irby’s back during sex. Flattered, she gave it an exfoliating treatment, which unfortunately scraped the skin raw. The next time Irby’s suitor knocked on her door “bearing nothing but lidded eyes and a throbbing erection,” he was alarmed by the inflamed torso he’d admired before. “Good ol’ thermometer dick,” Irby writes, a preacher circling around to the moral of her sermon: “reminding me that no good deed goes unpunished and you should never do anything nice, ever, for anyone.”

This misanthropic apothegm is from Irby’s new book Wow, No Thank You, which debuted at the top of the New York Times’s paperback nonfiction best sellers list two weeks ago. It’s Irby’s third collection of essays, although they all read more like beautifully edited blogs. Irby’s career as a writer began on MySpace, but it was the Blogspot site BitchesGottaEat that made her name. She wrote about her life there at length, blurring the line between the diary and essay forms. Irby kept that site running from 2009 to 2014, as it gained a cult readership and eventually yielded a “blog-to-book” publishing success story.

Irby’s writing mixes recent anecdotes with stories from her difficult early life. The bare bones are important to know. She was a very poor kid in Evanston, Illinois, and her parents died when she was a teenager. By then she had been caring for her mother, who had multiple sclerosis, for a long time. That’s a lot of responsibility to bear at such a tender age, but it was not accompanied by practical life lessons. Nobody explained to young Samantha what a credit score was or how to get one, and after dropping out of college she began adult life about as unprepared as it is possible to be. This is why the adult Samantha spends her paycheck on fancy candles and expensive makeup.

WOW, NO THANK YOU by Samantha Irby. Vintage, $15.95, 366pp.

That’s the backdrop to Irby’s long-running prose sitcom. The comedy derives from the scrapes our wise-cracking heroine gets herself into, as she works her day job at the pet hospital and braves the dating scene. Sex, memory, money complexes, intestinal distress: Those are the signature Irby motifs, and they blend to make both her best jokes and saddest stories. For example, the essay “Sorry I Shit on Your Dick” from the 2013 collection Meaty is a joint investigation into digestive problems and romance, an adventure along the searing knife-edge of humiliation. Samantha survives. She learns that her “bowels are hella unpredictable. You have to order anal sex two days in advance, like peking duck.”