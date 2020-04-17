Samantha Irby Is All Grown Up

Irby’s writing mixes recent anecdotes with stories from her difficult early life. The bare bones are important to know. She was a very poor kid in Evanston, Illinois, and her parents died when she was a teenager. By then she had been caring for her mother, who had multiple sclerosis, for a long time. That’s a lot of responsibility to bear at such a tender age, but it was not accompanied by practical life lessons. Nobody explained to young Samantha what a credit score was or how to get one, and after dropping out of college she began adult life about as unprepared as it is possible to be. This is why the adult Samantha spends her paycheck on fancy candles and expensive makeup.

WOW, NO THANK YOU by Samantha Irby. Vintage, $15.95, 366pp.

That’s the backdrop to Irby’s long-running prose sitcom. The comedy derives from the scrapes our wise-cracking heroine gets herself into, as she works her day job at the pet hospital and braves the dating scene. Sex, memory, money complexes, intestinal distress: Those are the signature Irby motifs, and they blend to make both her best jokes and saddest stories. For example, the essay “Sorry I Shit on Your Dick,” from the 2013 collection Meaty, is a joint investigation into digestive problems and romance, an adventure along the searing knife-edge of humiliation. Samantha survives. She learns that her “bowels are hella unpredictable. You have to order anal sex two days in advance, like peking duck.”

Wow, No Thank You is something of a departure from the earlier books and the blog, since Irby’s circumstances have changed. Irby has moved from Evanston to Kalamazoo, Michigan, to live with her wife, who has kids. Transformed in a flash from cocktail fiend to a person who has to understand how gutters work, Irby’s new life is a prompt for a whole new kind of anxiety.