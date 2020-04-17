How Drugs Made American Warfare

Weed helped some G.I.s take the edge off. Heroin—trafficked primarily by anti-communist CIA assets in Hong Kong and the Golden Triangle, or else by U.S. soldiers—was cheap and pure enough to smoke. Nixon blamed these illicit depressants for a defeat he knew was inevitable. (His “public enemy number one” speech came just four days after the New York Times began releasing the Pentagon Papers.) But sanctioned substance abuse in the military was far more prevalent, and ultimately more destructive. “Everyone in Vietnam drank like fish,” an infantry private observed, “and every chance you got you drank yourself silly.” By 1971, Nixon himself had entered a racist, booze-addled spiral of desperation and paranoid rage.

Killer High: A History of War in Six Drugs is Peter Andreas’s attempt to work backwards from the half-century prohibition disaster that followed—to understand how “war made drugs, and drugs made war,” long before there was such a thing as a worldwide War on Drugs. Diversely sourced and well-narrated, it explores the messy psychological dimensions of that ancient “drugs-war relationship.” But Andreas’s headiest insights deal with the material logic of empire. All contemporary “major powers,” Andreas writes, “have at various times, in various ways, and to varying degrees, relied on drugs and drug revenue to carry out their state-making and war-making objectives.” In that sense, neither the immense chemical might of the U.S. military industrial complex nor its escalating fixation on drugs are wholly new or unprecedented.

The problem with this global analysis is that, of Andreas’s assorted “narco-states,” only the United States has pretended to impose drug control globally. Bolshevik Russia and Communist China had prohibitionist tendencies of their own. But that doesn’t tell us much about the enforcement regime under which we actually live. About why it applies to certain commodities, within specific circumstances. About why it inflicts “skyrocketing violence,” and against whom. In an otherwise urgent corrective to the “narrow focus” of drug war politics, Andreas seems to have neglected the most pernicious assumption of all: that “drugs” exist in the first place as a neutral, objective category, outside of history and the ideas and interests that shape them.