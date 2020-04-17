How Drugs Made American Warfare

In 1971, the year President Richard Nixon declared war on drugs, “wherever they are in the world,” the House Select Committee on Crime found that, between 1966 and 1969, the Pentagon had distributed 225 million doses of speed to active-duty troops in Vietnam. “We had the best amphetamines available,” one veteran recalled, “and they were supplied by the U.S. government.” Doled out “like candies,” is how another put it. In just four years, the Army alone popped more uppers than all U.S. and British combat forces in World War II combined. With Dexedrine, the standard issue “pep pill,” almost twice as potent per milligram as the Greatest Generation’s “bennies,” Forrest Gump wasn’t the only all-American supersoldier bounding invincibly through hellfire in ‘Nam.

KILLER HIGH: A HISTORY OF WAR IN SIX DRUGS by Peter Andreas Oxford University Press, 352 pp., $29.95

Those still habituated to sleep got by on milder stimulants. Many young Vietnamese women sold glasses of “Saigon tea,” which often contained regular tea, to lonely U.S. grunts. Outside the bars and brothels, the patriotic choice would have been instant coffee, a longtime trench-war expedience that had secured new shelf-life in the kitchens of Golden Age consumers. Protected for decades by the U.S. government, Big Tobacco stocked military rations with specially designed cigarette four-packs. And for caffeinated refreshment in the oppressive heat, there was always Coca-Cola. Centrally-planned WWII mobilization had underwritten the company’s dizzying overseas market conquests. And while 1971’s “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke” ad beamed anti-war harmony from a literal hilltop, executives made sure to keep shipping cases to the soldiers bathing North Vietnam’s “trees and honey bees” in napalm and Agent Orange.

Weed helped some G.I.s take the edge off. Heroin—trafficked primarily by anti-communist CIA assets in Hong Kong and the Golden Triangle, or else by U.S. soldiers—was cheap and pure enough to smoke. Nixon blamed these illicit depressants for a defeat he knew was inevitable. (His “public enemy number one” speech came just four days after the New York Times began releasing the Pentagon Papers.) But sanctioned substance abuse in the military was far more prevalent, and ultimately more destructive. “Everyone in Vietnam drank like fish,” an infantry private observed, “and every chance you got you drank yourself silly.” By 1971, Nixon himself had entered a racist, booze-addled spiral of desperation and paranoid rage.

Killer High: A History of War in Six Drugs is Peter Andreas’s attempt to work backwards from the half-century prohibition disaster that followed—to understand how “war made drugs, and drugs made war,” long before there was such a thing as a worldwide War on Drugs. Diversely sourced and well-narrated, it explores the messy psychological dimensions of that ancient “drugs-war relationship.” But Andreas’s headiest insights deal with the material logic of empire. All contemporary “major powers,” Andreas writes, “have at various times, in various ways, and to varying degrees, relied on drugs and drug revenue to carry out their state-making and war-making objectives.” In that sense, neither the immense chemical might of the U.S. military industrial complex nor its escalating fixation on drugs are wholly new or unprecedented.