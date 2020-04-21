Fiona Apple Gets Free

There are some records that sound as if their creators were hit over the head, forgot how to put together a song, then had to rebuild the whole thing from scratch. Think of Van Morrison’s mad originality on Astral Weeks, for example—the way he mixes styles like a person’s mind mixes memories, jazz and classical and Irish forms intertwining. It sounds like something half-remembered from a dream: familiar, although utterly new.

Fiona Apple’s fourth album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, is one of those records. Until recently, Apple has been identified with a very specific celebrity type—filed by Wikipedia under “female American alternative singer-songwriter.” We hear her name and imagine a pale, beautiful woman scowling into a piano, because that image was seared on the television during the heydey of Apple’s celebrity in the late 1990s. The stereotype of “woman who is sensitive and plays the piano” associates Apple most obviously with Tori Amos and Regina Spektor but also with Nina Simone and Joni Mitchell. It’s a legacy of luminous genius, but also a narrow and slightly depressing one.

Apple first rose to fame as a troubadour of sad songs gilded with rage, her voice burning with emotion. Songs like “Criminal” and “Paper Bag” were hard to forget once heard. That initial burst of success took place during the adolescence of people who are now in their thirties. For many young girls, Apple’s music was a catalyst to self-actualization, and her albums are cornerstones for a micro-generational group identity.

That kind of legacy can crush an artist, especially one so young as Apple, who was 19 when her first album, Tidal, came out in 1996. For a while, it seemed as though it may have: Apple is reclusive, and she has been out of the spotlight since 2012’s The Idler Wheel. But in preparation for her new album, she has crept back into the public eye via carefully handpicked media appearances, including multiple interviews to Vulture and a long and intimate portrait by Emily Nussbaum in a March issue of The New Yorker.