Fiona Apple Gets Free

Apple first rose to fame as a troubadour of sad songs gilded with rage, her voice burning with emotion. Songs like “Criminal” and “Paper Bag” were hard to forget once heard. That initial burst of success took place during the adolescence of people who are now in their thirties. For many young girls, Apple’s music was a catalyst to self-actualization, and her albums are cornerstones for a micro-generational group identity.

That kind of legacy can crush an artist, especially one so young as Apple, who was 19 when her first album, Tidal, came out in 1996. For a while, it seemed as though it may have: Apple is reclusive, and she has been out of the spotlight since 2012’s The Idler Wheel. But in preparation for her new album, she has crept back into the public eye via carefully handpicked media appearances, including multiple interviews to Vulture and a long and intimate portrait by Emily Nussbaum in a March issue of The New Yorker.

That profile told of a quiet life, lived inside her California home, with dogs and a friend and the ongoing mission to rebuild her approach to music from the ground up. She used the house itself as a percussion instrument, at one stage playing her dead dog’s bones—a primal and tender transformation of grief into sound. As she got looser and more improvisatory in her approach, Apple stopped caring about making polished tunes. She had spent enough time in the studio waiting for her moment to sing.

