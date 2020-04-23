A Lonely Fight Against Sexual Harassment in Tech

Susan Fowler grew up in deep poverty in rural Yarnell, Arizona, one of seven children of a preacher and his wife in the 1990s. She once overheard her mother say the family had made just $5,000 that year; there were times when there was no food in the refrigerator or when they had no running water, electricity, or functioning sewer. She was homeschooled by her mother until her early teens, at which point her mother had to go to work and, thanks to mysterious red tape, she had to educate herself because the local schools wouldn’t enroll her. Fowler is self-taught in almost everything she knows.

WHISTLEBLOWER: MY JOURNEY TO SILICON VALLEY AND FIGHT FOR JUSTICE AT UBER by Susan Fowler Viking, 272 pp., $28.00

It’s clear that she believed, and still believes, strongly in the idea that someone who works hard can pave her own path through life toward the goals she sets for herself. In the introduction to her book Whistleblower: My Journey to Silicon Valley and Fight for Justice at Uber, she quotes the philosopher Isaiah Berlin: “I wish my life and decisions to depend on myself, not on external forces of whatever kind. I wish to be the instrument of my own, not of other men’s, acts of will. I wish to be a subject, not an object; to be moved by reason, by conscious purposes, which are my own.” To which she adds, “This book is the story of my journey to become the subject, not the object, of my own life.” It’s a refrain—subject, not object—throughout the book, a guiding concept as she tries to make life decisions.

In the story Fowler has to tell, and the genre in which she’s working, this is far from straightforward. Whistleblower grew out of a blog post she wrote in February 2017, detailing her harassment as an employee at Uber and the way she was mistreated after she took her complaints to H.R. The book is a #MeToo memoir, the latest entry in a genre largely authored by prominent, white-collar women who found their careers derailed by abuse and discrimination, from Ellen Pao, who wrote about discrimination at the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, to Fox and Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson, who has described the culture of sexual harassment at Fox News. It’s an inherently dicey genre, which has to recognize the severity of things that were done to the narrator—as an object—but which, in order to provide the sense of an ending, has to show the narrator regaining control of the narrative, becoming the hero of her own story.

Each of these books tries to dissolve that tension by positioning itself not as a recounting of trauma but as a step toward empowerment, with uplifting titles like Pao’s Reset: My Fight for Inclusion and Lasting Change and Carlson’s Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back. Fowler’s own book is framed as a broad fight for equality, an act of resistance for all women, yet it’s a distinctive form of struggle—closely linked to the idea of pulling oneself up by the bootstraps. Fowler’s focus is resolutely individualistic; her sources of inspiration are willpower, aptitude, and a sense of personal responsibility. And though Whistleblower shows starkly how gender discrimination warps women’s careers, it also struggles to admit that this idea of meritocracy was a farce to begin with.