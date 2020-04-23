A Lonely Fight Against Sexual Harassment in Tech

In her freshman year, she excels at physics. But a male student joins her class at the end of her second semester and begins to fixate on her. He confesses to romantic feelings for her and threatens to kill himself if she doesn’t feel the same way. When she reaches out to professors and other administrators, they tell her to focus on helping him through his mental health crisis. “This is your job now,” his adviser tells her. Because her presence upsets him, the school moves her to a different research group and bars her from taking the same classes as him, with the result she’s no longer able to complete the research and coursework to get into grad school.

Fowler has learned to code, so she decides to go into technology. “While I’d dreamed of becoming a violinist, an architect, a writer, a physicist, and a philosopher, I’d never felt that being a software engineer was my calling,” she writes. But she needs money. So she takes a job at a startup called Plaid, which is “half company, half frat house.” When she begins, she is the only woman in the office in a technical role. She eventually learns male co-workers make about $50,000 more than her while working fewer hours, but when she asks for a raise she is denied. She quits six months after she started. At her next job, with another startup called PubNub, she works for a boss who shames her for wearing jeans and a T-shirt and comments that all women are “just like” his wife and just want to have babies and depend on men for money. She leaves for a job at Uber.

She hopes that “this job at Uber could end up being more than just a job,” that it could finally be “the beginning of a real career in engineering.” Yet on her first day there, her manager, Jake, regales her with stories of his sex life and bluntly propositions her. “I started to feel sick to my stomach when I realized what was going on,” she writes. “I’d work so hard—for what? To be sexually harassed by my new manager on my first day on his team?” Every time she or her female co-workers complain to H.R., they are told the same thing: The offender is a “high performer,” it is his “first offense” (it’s not), and they don’t want to ruin his career. Instead, the punishment is meted out on the women themselves. Fowler is reassigned to a new team, and H.R. tries to convince her she’s the real problem. Her male manager gives her low performance reviews to keep her from advancing to another team.