Can Michael Jordan Fill the Huge Sports-Size Hole in Our Hearts?

Jordan, even then, was the greatest offensive player in league history. He could fly, hanging in the air just a split second longer than should be humanly possible. There are Jordan dunks where he seemed to rise three or four inches in the air at the precise moment he should have been falling, blocked shots where he literally hit his head on the backboard. Jordan’s competitiveness was also patently clear; he seemingly willed his team to victory. Here was a player who was not only the most talented in the world but also the most motivated. In Jordan, the God-given and the man-made were perfectly melded.



Jordan was the ideal pitchman for sneakers, hamburgers, and sports drinks: Put on some Air Jordans and take a swig of Gatorade and you, too, could be like Mike. The NBA, seeing that it had a once-in-a-lifetime talent, did everything it could to draw more attention to him. The league was reeling from a series of drug scandals (the 1984–’85 Bulls are referred to as a “traveling cocaine circus”), and here was a clean-cut workaholic superstar who could rehabilitate its image. Jordan didn’t flinch from the spotlight: His appetite for winning was matched only by his appetite for public affection.



The person behind the persona was a far cry from the smiling star of Space Jam. The public got its first glimpse of the real Jordan in 1992, when Sam Smith published The Jordan Rules, a behind-the-scenes account of the Bulls’ first NBA championship a year earlier. It turned out that Jordan was a bully and gambling addict who mercilessly terrorized (and occasionally assaulted) his own teammates. Over the subsequent years, Jordan’s ties to organized crime, disastrous baseball career, disastrous second NBA comeback, record-breaking divorce settlement, and ownership of the perennially mediocre (and, at times, historically bad) Charlotte Hornets have turned him into a shell of his godlike youth.

