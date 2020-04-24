Can Michael Jordan Fill the Huge Sports-Size Hole in Our Hearts?

The Last Dance, a new 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan’s sixth and final NBA championship season with the Chicago Bulls in 1998, is being released at a very strange moment. Live sports are dead. The Olympics were canceled for the first time since World War II. Wimbledon, too. The English Premier League came to a shuddering halt, as did the NBA. Originally slated for release in June, after the 2020 NBA Finals, The Last Dance was pushed up by ESPN to replenish the network’s lifeblood. The documentary was meant to start one kind of debate, about Jordan versus LeBron James, about basketball then and now. It has instead inadvertently sparked another, about why sports are important in the first place.

Sports networks have attempted to fashion a replacement. These efforts have not been successful. ESPN last week aired a three-part H-O-R-S-E tournament. Shot on cell phones, it had all the clarity of the Zapruder film and all the tension of a game of croquet. Still, it was a clear indication of the hunger for sports, any sports at all. So the airing of the first two parts of The Last Dance on Sunday was something close to salvation. It was not live sports, but it was the next best thing, a fire that invited sports fans to come out of the cold and gather around.

Featuring never-before-seen footage, The Last Dance is meant to give a new, intimate perspective on Jordan’s greatness. It turns out to be a contemporary bit of myth-making, an attempt at resolving the increasingly disparate sides of Jordan’s legacy: his status as the sport’s greatest player and its biggest jerk. Without the suspense that live sports delivers, the film attempts to solve a mystery: What makes Jordan tick?



Aired at another time, it might have read as yet another example of prestige sports journalism. Airing now, it is, at times, unexpectedly poignant. The Last Dance is a reminder not just of Jordan’s cultural gravity but also that there are things we can still share, a rare feeling in a very isolated moment.