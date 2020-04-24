The Beastie Boys Keep It On and On

Mike, Adam, and Adam were three middle-class kids from New York City—two from Manhattan, one from Brooklyn Heights. Their band had a fourth member at first, Kate Schellenbach, and together the gang tore through the city’s music scene. First they fell for hardcore, then for rap, then for the idea of both at once (Bad Brains helped). Their band was named for “Boys Entering Anarchistic States Towards Internal Excellence,” which, as Ad-Rock points out, does not make sense, as their name has the word “Boys” already in it. Some adorable archival footage projected on a screen shows the boys and Kate attempting to rap onstage while reading from lyric sheets, looking like the dorkiest white teenagers of all time.



Success and then embarrassment came in rapid succession. Record store owner Dave Parsons put their absurd prank phone call track Cooky Puss out on 12-inch. The gang met the young Def Jam founders, Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons, both evil geniuses on the brink of reinventing the music industry, who advised them to kick Kate out of the band. In 1986 they released “Hold It Now, Hit It,” propelled by a homemade “hot go-go-swing-type beat,” as Mike D describes it, layered over an 808 loop. The Beastie Boys’ sound was born.

Their beats were strong, and while their early rhymes at times flashed with genius (“Rock ’n roll rhythms are raunchy and raucous / We’re from Manhattan, you’re from Secaucus”), they often did not. Whatever they sounded like, the Beastie Boys of the mid-’80s acted like boorish assholes. According to Diamond and Horovitz, all their early idiotic antics—shitty lyrics, spitting beer all over the stage, wearing Volkswagen hood ornaments on chains—were done on instruction from Rubin and Simmons, who were squeezing gold out of the band’s image as white hooligans. They even attracted the ire of the British tabloid press, like the Sex Pistols before them.