The Beastie Boys Keep It On and On

In 1987, the Beastie Boys opened for Run DMC on tour. The headliners’ song “Walk This Way” with Aerosmith was a monster hit, and the Beastie Boys’ debut album Licensed to Ill had made them frat-house stars the year before. The night they played Miami, Aerosmith came onstage to co-perform “Walk This Way.” Unnoticed, the Beastie Boys’ MCA snuck onstage with bass in hand and just started playing along. He sidled up to Joe Perry and tried to do that back-to-back hair-metal thing. Perry inched away in horror; MCA chased him across the stage; and in the wings his bandmates Ad Rock and Mike D looked on, helpless with laughter, as MCA nonconsensually jammed along.

This anecdote encapsulates all that’s sweet about the new movie Beastie Boys Story. Directed by the band’s longtime collaborator Spike Jonze, this “live documentary” is actually a stage show performed by the band’s two surviving members, Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad Rock” Horovitz, at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. Beastie Boys Story was supposed to be an immersive IMAX experience, but the coronavirus did its thing, and now the substitute premiere is tonight on Apple TV (the movie is billed as “an Apple Original”).

The set is two hours of storytelling: funny, intimate, and mercilessly nostalgic for the days of fish-eye lenses, wearing a regular T-shirt over a long-sleeved T-shirt, and the far-off youth those artifacts now represent. Diamond and Horovitz stand onstage, holding microphones, and talk to each other and the audience about the 34 years of their band. That’s it.

It’s still a shock at first to see just the two of them up there, missing their third. It’s been eight years since Adam “MCA” Yauch died of cancer and brought an end to the band that could not go on without him. As a twosome, they just look wrong—like Destiny’s Child without Beyoncé or the Golden Girls with no Blanche. But for all its modesty, Beastie Boys Story, which follows the release last year of the memoir Beastie Boys Book, is nevertheless part of a big retrospective, inviting a big reckoning.