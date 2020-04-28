How Democrats Let the Right Win on Immigration

The epicenter of the nativist revolt that would subsequently consume the Republican Party and drag the Democrats rightward on immigration was California in the 1990s. During his first insurgent bid for the Republican presidential primary, Pat Buchanan capitalized on claims that thousands of undocumented immigrants were arrested during the 1992 Los Angeles riots (a figure publicized by then Attorney General William Barr). “Foreigners are coming into this country illegally and helping to burn down one of the greatest cities in America,” Buchanan told reporters. “If I were President, I would have the (Army) Corps of Engineers build a double-barrier fence that would keep out 95 per cent of the illegal traffic. I think it can be done.” Similarly, the president of the Tanton organization Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) wrote a letter to the California congressional delegation urging them to consider “the role of illegal immigration in helping to deliver America’s second-largest city to the furnace of anarchy.”

Denvir describes the “kaleidoscopic dynamic of immigrant threat and white victimhood” behind the push several years later for California Proposition 187, which sought to prevent undocumented immigrants from accessing non-emergency health care, social services, and public schools. The ballot measure was co-sponsored by the fanatical Barbara Coe, a one-time police analyst who was fired for using city police resources for her political crusade. Coe said she was inspired to take action following a visit to a social service office with a disabled war veteran where undocumented immigrants allegedly received benefits that her friend did not. Like Buchanan and FAIR, Coe tied immigration directly to crime. “You get illegal alien children, Third World children, out of our schools, and you will reduce the violence,” Coe told a reporter in 1994. “They shoot, they beat, they stab and they spread their drugs around in our school system. And we’re paying them to do it.” The cause was picked up and amplified by Republican Governor Pete Wilson seeking his re-election, and in November 1994, voters approved Proposition 187 by a nearly 18 point margin and Wilson won. By the late 90s the law was gutted by federal courts, while Coe would go on to speak at white supremacist events including a rally where former Klan members burned the Mexican and United Nations flags.

Denvir locates the Prop 187 fight as the beginning of the point of no return for the Republican Party and the start of the Democratic Party’s willingness to work on the terms set by nativists. Denvir notes that during the Prop 187 debate Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein not only accepted the premise that undocumented immigrants were to blame for the state’s poor economy but also blamed political correctness for making others afraid of speaking out on the topic. By 1996 (when Buchanan made another run giving life to nativists) the Clinton administration was burnishing its tough-on-immigration credentials by sending armed forces to the border. “After years of neglect, we are finally restoring the rule of law, locking down the Southwest border,” then–aide to the president Rahm Emanuel told the New York Times.

The demonization of “illegal immigrants” in order to protect legal immigration became the “template for mainstream immigration politics” following the passage of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 under President Bill Clinton. This law joined the wars on immigrants and crime, and greatly and retroactively expanded the category of crimes that could lead to deportation, while also making deportation easier. While the IIRIRA was originally a Republican bill, Clinton and the New Democrats were eager to co-opt the right’s message. “By incorporating the opposition’s rhetoric, you remove their policy claims,” wrote Emanuel in a memo to the president, and by passing the IIRIRA, Clinton could and should “claim and achieve record deportations of criminal aliens.”