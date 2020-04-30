Dylan vs. Beyoncé: Quarantine Showdown

Two music titans—one old, one young—snuck out new songs in the past month. In headline form, the news is that Bob Dylan is writing songs about dying and Beyonce is consolidating her credibility as a rapper. Upon longer listen, however, Dylan’s “Murder Most Foul” turns out to be a sprawling reminiscence of twentieth century culture, with him and JFK in the middle. Meanwhile, Beyoncé appears as a guest artist on a remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Savage,” and reveals herself to be a fan of legendary Atlanta rap outfit Trillville.

In late March, Dylan (or some tech-savvy young assistant, probably) posted “Murder Most Foul” to his website with the message, “This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant, and may God be with you.”

“Murder Most Foul” is a hair under 17 minutes long. It features Dylan singing well over soft piano, strings, and barely-there percussion. If you’re not in the right mood, the experience is a little like being trapped in a movie theater while the credits for a weepy movie play.



The surface plot of the song covers the assassination of John F. Kennedy while he was being driven down a Dallas street in a big Lincoln Continental in 1963. Odd choice for a song, perhaps. But what else happened in 1963? A certain Robert from Duluth had released The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, and created for himself a new identity. Bob Dylan performed “Blowin’ in the Wind” live on television in March 1963; JFK died in late November.