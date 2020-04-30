Dylan vs. Beyoncé: Quarantine Showdown

Play “St. James Infirmary” and “The Port of King James”

If you want to remember, you better write down the names

Play Etta James, too

Play “I’d Rather Go Blind”

Play it for the man with the telepathic mind

Play John Lee Hooker

Play “Scratch My Back”

Play it for that strip club owner named Jack

Guitar Slim going down slow

Play it for me and for Marilyn Monroe.

That “strip club owner” was Jack Ruby, the guy who shot Lee Harvey Oswald while he was in police custody. These acts of violence, which Dylan seems to be naming as a kind of root trauma or influence for him, mix with the songs—“St. James Infirmary” et al—that built an alternative historical canon, this time of emotion. Of which is Dylan a star? It’s a question that nags him as he roams the rich territory of time gone by, all while nearing the end of his own road. It’s a sentimental piece, but then these are sentimental times.

In 2017, Sheldon Pierce wrote a great analysis of Beyoncé’s early rap work stretching all the way back to the Destiny’s Child predecessor Girl’s Tyme and her recitative-rap in the 2001 movie Carmen. The rap alter ego she calls “B” has a distinctive style, flickering between staccato-clean enunciation and long swoops up and down her vocal range.

Her appearance on “Savage” is no disappointment. Beyoncé in swagger mode is intoxicating, and here she’s badder than ever: “Can’t argue with these lazy bitches,” she raps, “I just raised my price.” Her lighter voice decorates Megan’s more solid tones, and the mixture is just right.