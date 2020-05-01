The Slippery Definition of an “Essential” Worker

He and thousands of others are at work, risking their lives, in part because of the slipperiness of the adjective “essential.” It can refer both to what a person or thing is and to what it does, or to what makes it “indispensably requisite,” as the Oxford English Dictionary puts it. DHS, in drafting a list of essential workers, had to decide whose work was indispensable, an intrinsically subjective judgment. The question is not whose work is essential, but for whom it is essential. As Kirk Gibbs, an electrician, put it to The New York Times: “I’m essential to the pocketbooks of rich contractors and essential for spreading the virus, but that’s about it.”

It is tempting to imagine that Covid-19, like a biblical plague, will issue just retribution to the pharaohs of our time for undervaluing work that really matters. But the pandemic’s more immediate effect may be to illuminate the routine cruelties of more normal times. The Times recently reported that immigrant farmworkers have begun carrying a copy of the DHS order identifying them as critical infrastructure workers, in case ICE or local police stop them. It won’t protect them from deportation. They have long been essential, even as the cruelest elements of state power deem them illegal and disposable; now, they have the paperwork to prove it.