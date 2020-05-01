The Agony and the Ecstasy of Vintage Snooker

Sports usually inject cathartic experiences into their supporters at regular intervals, and the current drought can’t be good for the fans’ health. As an interim measure, I recommend digging into the video archive of some less celebrated sport—the wallflowers to soccer or basketball’s prom queens, if you will—and following the rabbit hole to its end. My favorite stopgap-sport has been the unfashionable ballet of the green baize, also known as snooker.

As any history of snooker will tell you, its charm lies both in the game itself and its charismatic players, who are among sports’ best-dressed. What they can’t make you feel—what you have to learn for yourself—is how exquisite good snooker can be and the pitch of tension it can reach. It’s a game of pure skill, and so difficult to play well that a truly outstanding frame (snooker for “game”) will have you yelling at little colored balls rolling across your laptop screen.

Snooker is an offshoot of a parent sport, billiards, which grew out of the indoor version of a French croquet-style game. All billiards games involve hitting balls with cues, as you probably know from playing pool. That’s because, instead of whacking balls on grass with mallets, in this new rainy-day iteration players pushed them with sticks across green cloth (aka the “grass”). Billart is the French name for those sticks, hence the name of the grandfather of modern table sport.

An American pool table is small by comparison to a full competition snooker table, which is six by twelve feet long, and has meaner, smaller pockets. Those dimensions make potting 22 balls in a specific order a spectacularly difficult proposition, both mathematically and psychologically. There are plenty of rules to learn, but the basic objective is this: first pot all 15 red balls, alternating with the six colored balls (which get returned to the table until the reds are all gone), then all the colored balls in a specific sequence. Miss a ball, and it’s your opponent’s turn. Matches consist of a specified odd number of frames, which can vary.