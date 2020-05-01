The Agony and the Ecstasy of Vintage Snooker

Snooker is an offshoot of a parent sport, billiards, which grew out of the indoor version of a French croquet-style game. All billiards games involve hitting balls with cues, as you probably know from playing pool. That’s because, instead of whacking balls on grass with mallets, in this new rainy-day iteration players pushed them with sticks across green cloth (a.k.a. the “grass”). Billart is the French word for one of those sticks, hence the name of the grandfather of modern table sport.

An American pool table is small by comparison to a full competition snooker table, which is six-by-12 feet long, and has meaner, smaller pockets. Those dimensions make potting 22 balls in a specific order a spectacularly difficult proposition, both mathematically and psychologically. There are plenty of rules to learn, but the basic objective is this: first pot all 15 red balls, alternating with the six colored balls (which get returned to the table until the reds are all gone), then all the colored balls in a specific sequence. Miss a ball, and it’s your opponent’s turn. Matches consist of a specified odd number of frames, which can vary.

Next comes the nitty-gritty, the parts of the game that gave legendary player Ronnie O’Sullivan what he calls his “snooker depression.” Because you have to sink them in such precise sequence, at least two of the balls’ futures have to factor into the player’s calculations every time he shoots. It’s all very well sinking a red, but where is the white cue ball going to end up next? If it comes to rest trapped behind a row of reds and your next shot requires you to sink a color, for example, you’re screwed.