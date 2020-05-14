Building an Economy That Works Again

It also seems that the gap between wages and profits was being closed in the relatively tight labor market of recent years, after expanding greatly in the weak labor market immediately following the Great Recession. The labor share of national income rose 0.7 percentage points in 2019, under conditions of near-full employment. At this rate, we would have returned to the 1979-level share of worker income in another four years. The wage share typically rises in a recession, but, given the structure of this bailout, that would not be a safe prediction this time.

We treat a typical tech giant as though it were a phone company that has no control over the content of phone calls.

But even if increased monopolization is not the main factor in income inequality, there’s still a strong argument for reining in the tech giants. The current regulatory structure—inherited mostly from the 1996 Communications Decency Act—essentially regards them as common carriers. We treat a typical tech giant as though it were a phone company that has no control over the content of phone calls. Unlike a conventional phone company or utility, both Facebook and Google exercise control over, and directly profit from, the content they carry.

One obvious step would be to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects these internet giants from the same sort of liability faced by their counterparts in traditional media. While The New York Times or CNN can be sued for passing along libelous material, Facebook or Google cannot. If such liability would extend to Facebook, for example, it would mean that if I were to libel someone in a Facebook ad or on my Facebook page, Facebook could be sued as well. It would likely be impossible for Facebook to monitor hundreds of millions of its users’ pages—but the company could be required to evaluate complaints when they are brought to its attention, if the company brass faced a possible libel penalty for their publication.

Creating a team to evaluate the accuracy of published material would be expensive for Facebook—but it’s an expense that traditional media outlets already incur to guard against the threat of a libel action. If Facebook did not want to go this route, it could choose to become an actual common carrier, charging people a flat fee to operate a Facebook page—and without Facebook engineers employing any algorithms to place ads or harvest personal information. That would be a complete transformation of its business model, and surely a much less profitable one, but the public has no obligation to give internet giants special privileges.

This roster of near-term jolts to a flailing U.S. economy could of course be expanded at great length—key features of a Green New Deal, such as a public works employment program for workers retrofitting buildings and businesses to lower carbon emissions, might emerge out of a dramatically altered political consensus. But here I’ve focused mostly on actually achievable goals to flatten out long-standing trends of income and wealth inequality, and laying the basic groundwork to expand health care and mitigate climate change on a serious policy footing.

I’ve also deliberately concentrated on measures to influence the flow of before-tax income. That is where most of the upward redistribution within the American economy has taken place, as much research shows. Many left-leaning critics of the economic status quo focus on the sharp decline in the top bracket for federal income taxes—which means they often overlook the deeper dynamics that fuel inequality. Federal income tax rates have indeed fallen sharply, but this reduction in federal tax rates is offset in part by higher state income taxes (13.0 percent in California and 11.0 percent in New York City) and the 3.8 percent Medicare tax that applies to all income. Many of the richest people in the country still face a marginal income tax rate of more than 50 percent.

We can of course raise taxes on the rich further, but there is less money to be gained through this route than many believe. In addition, steeper tax rates on high earners would provide a big boost to the tax avoidance industry, which itself is a source of inequality and a complete waste from an economic perspective. A marginal tax rate of 90 percent means that we are paying rich people 90 cents to hide a dollar of income. Many will take advantage of this deal.

Efforts to make the tax code more progressive are worthwhile, but as we’ve seen in this broad overview, the bigger problem lurks on the before-tax side of the ledger. We can arrive at a more achievable and just outcome if we work to structure the economy so that it’s not redistributing so much income upward. It’s far easier, in practical terms, to prevent the rich from getting another $1 billion in the first place, than it is to tax it away after they have it. And not incidentally, such a program is also likely to be a much better sell politically.

The ongoing fallout from the coronavirus crisis should open many opportunities for progressive change. That was also true at the time of the housing bubble’s collapse. Let’s hope we do better this time.