Building an Economy That Works Again

All of this could be accomplished by letting the market run its course through the shutdown period. As a practical matter, we are not likely to see wealthy shareholders or big actors in the financial markets among the losers in this crisis, for a simple reason: They have the political power to protect themselves. Donald Trump and the Republicans make little effort to hide their primary allegiance to the wealthy. The Democrats will feel a need to protect the interests of ordinary workers, but they too are mostly happy to ensure the wealthy are not harmed, since the rich contribute to politicians in both parties.

Given the current configuration of power in Washington, there may be little opportunity to prevent yet another big handout to the very rich, but we should at least use this second recent economic rescue of large sections of corporate America as a valuable learning experience. The unprecedented $2 trillion-plus coronavirus bailout shows yet again that determining the winners and losers in the U.S. economy is not a story about market outcomes; it is a story about how the rules get made. The idea that the wealthy in the United States are disciplined worshippers of an unfettered market is complete nonsense. The wealthy are the people who have structured the market to ensure that they get as much money as possible. We should learn from their playbook. We can structure the market so that income and wealth do not flow upward, and to ensure that the benefits of the economy are broadly shared.

Of course, any such effort will involve rewriting the economic rules that now work to remorselessly skew such benefits upward, toward the already privileged. It’s tempting to propose doing this all in one fell swoop—to take a sledgehammer to the arrangements that outlandishly benefit the rich at the expense of the rest of us. But the stubborn fact remains that when we get through this shutdown period, all the same bad actors who were there before the crisis will still be exerting outsize influence in the policymaking realm.