No Vaccine in Sight

Senator Birch Bayh (far left), seen here in 1976, co-sponsored legislation that accelerated the transfer of vaccine development to the private sector; the Bayh-Dole Act was signed by President Jimmy Carter (middle left) in 1980. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Covid-19 has changed the way the industrialized West looks at outbreaks. The same emergency teams of infectious disease specialists that formerly deployed to Central African villages have been dispatched to the cobble-stoned streets of Rome. The same forces that keep drug companies from devoting resources to “poor-country” diseases like malaria and tuberculosis—which kills two million people annually—also stop them from sustained research into “once-a-century pandemics” that threaten to become the new normal, equalizing rich and poor nations in the face of threats that mock the meaning of national borders.

This realization may come slower in the United States than elsewhere. Under President Donald Trump’s direction, the country is pursuing zero-sum policies that compromise other countries’ access to medicines, tests, vaccines, and even face masks. The administration’s reported effort to acquire a German company’s vaccine candidate was rebuffed, but has put other governments and international agencies on alert. (The German company denied receiving any such offer from Trump or his administration.)

There are also signs of a U.S. media narrative emerging that heralds the contributions of a widely loathed industry. In early April, multiple U.S. media outlets ran reports that cast Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine efforts in a carefully staged heroic light. Seldom mentioned was the fact that, during the first nine months of 2019, the company spent more than $6 billion on stock buybacks to boost its share price, and issued more than $7 billion in stock payouts that year. The company—now receiving a heavy stream of government funding, including $420 million from BARDA in March alone—promises that, should its candidate win the vaccine race, its announced price of $10 per shot will not turn a profit. Advocates and longtime observers of the company, however, warn there is little basis for trusting the pledge.

“Any assurances from J&J that its vaccine price is not-for-profit should be met with skepticism,” said Rohit Malpani, the former Oxfam adviser. “The company has an abysmal track record in ensuring access to new HIV and tuberculosis medicines in poor countries, and has taken an approach to the cost of producing a key TB medicine that means it remains out of the reach of most people suffering from the disease.”

Telling this broader story will be essential to the political project of reforming how drugs are developed, manufactured, and priced in the United States, still the world’s preeminent biomedical power. The NIH is the world’s biggest funder of R&D; the U.S. consumer market is the world’s largest and most lucrative; and Washington remains a formidable, if no longer unchallenged, force in the shaping and enforcing of global intellectual property laws and norms.

It should not be difficult to tell this story. The drug industry is one of the most hated sectors of the U.S. economy. Polls show majority support for the public production of pharmaceuticals. In 2018, two Democrats, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Illinois Representative Jan Schakowsky, introduced legislation to establish an Office of Drug Manufacturing within HHS to oversee the production of affordable generic drugs.

Even the Trump administration has shown signs of being fed up. Last year, it filed a lawsuit against Gilead for failing to obtain licenses and pay royalties on four government patents related to a drug combination to prevent HIV transmission, for which Gilead had charged excessive prices in the United States for nearly a decade. The government rightly complained that Gilead contributed very little to the development of the drugs, which have become a key tool in the global fight against HIV.

Like Brown’s R&D institute, the office proposed by Warren and Schakowsky could be the seed of a larger public drug sector, one freed from the frustrations and contradictions that have plagued attempts to square the public-private circle.

Perhaps the best-known of these attempts is the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), launched in 2017 with hundreds of millions of dollars in government and foundation funding to address the yawning R&D gap between global public health threats and the priorities of drug company executives and shareholders. The CEPI research agenda targets the world’s six most threatening infectious diseases, along with an unknown SARS-like pathogen called “Disease X.” Because governments no longer maintain their former research and production capabilities, CEPI contracted for development and testing with private companies, each of which signed the CEPI pledge assuring affordability. But last year, the companies changed their minds. They pressured CEPI to release a reworded and much weaker version of the original pricing pledge, unveiled three years ago to wide acclaim at, of all places, the World Economic Forum in Davos.

For advocates who have been fighting the drug industry for a quarter-century, the companies’ pushback against CEPI’s price guarantee was no surprise. They know the industry won’t willingly help erect (or revive) a rival system of drug production to replace the one that has made it a trillion-dollar business. But as the world continues to absorb the lessons of the coronavirus crisis, change threatens to upend the existing pharma business model, regardless of industry protest and resistance.

“Interest is spreading in models of science that are open and collaborative and built around principles of equitable R&D that meet human needs and gathering threats, such as antimicrobial resistance,” said Merith Basey, North American director for Universities Allied for Essential Medicines, a global network of academic scientists and medical students that is campaigning for Covid-19 vaccine access and mapping the public funds flowing through associated research.

“There is hope in the present crisis. People are starting to understand there should be no going back.”