No Vaccine in Sight

A U.S. Pharma could pay for itself, through drug sales and savings to the government.

Like state pharma sectors around the world, a U.S. Pharma could pay for itself, and possibly then some, through drug sales and savings to the government. All revenue would flow back into the federal, state, and municipal entities that produced the medicines, as opposed to funding private pharma’s billion-dollar marketing campaigns and stock buybacks. It would also ensure the revenue stayed inside the country. As revealed by the Panama Papers, the 30 U.S. companies hiding the most money offshore included nine drugmakers shielding more than $500 billion in combined assets from taxation. Pfizer alone operates 157 offshore subsidiaries hiding nearly $200 billion from the same Uncle Sam that signs its 20-year monopoly patents.

A public pharma sector would operate according to the norms and laws that have governed science for most of history. Because the system would not be based on the maximum pricing of drugs artificially protected from competition, there would be no incentive to erect barriers to science. Instead of licensing breakthroughs to private companies, U.S. labs could make contributions to global patent pools, not just when pandemics threaten, but as a matter of permanent policy. While private industry might not survive government competition in, say, the insulin market, companies could focus on lifestyle drugs, or perform niche roles in the public production of essential medicines.

Pharma executives claim that the potential riches made possible by monopoly patents can alone incentivize innovation. This understanding of science is belied by the millennia of discovery that occurred before hedge funds entered the medicine business, as well as the records of alternative R&D models already in use, from patent pools and open-source “copyleft” protocols, to prize-based competitions and creative commons licenses.

“Generations of scientists found cures without the hope of becoming billionaires,” said Adam Gaffney, a Boston-area critical care doctor who teaches at Harvard Medical School and is president of Physicians for a National Health Program. “The public financing of pharmaceutical development will allow us to keep scientific knowledge in the public domain, ensure access, and shape research priorities, including therapies to fight the viruses of the future. We’re pouring public money into a Covid-19 therapy. We need a system that can see it all the way through.”

Brown’s blueprint envisions a role for state and municipal authorities as well as federal institutions. Larger states and cities are especially well positioned to quickly establish drug manufacturing industries, seeding them with state loans and voter-approved general obligation bonds. This is how California raised $3 billion to launch the stem-cell–focused Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and how Texas raised the same amount for its prized Cancer Prevention and Research Institute.

There are examples across the country of states effectively managing warehousing and distribution logistics, including 18 states with monopoly control over the sale and distribution of beer, wine, and liquor. Brown believes such precedents could provide the basis and inspiration for regional networks built around pharmaceutical production hubs. These networks could coordinate the wholesale and retail sales of medicines with the U.S.P.S. or the Department of Veterans Affairs. The former is already the country’s biggest retail network; the latter manages a national system of drug acquisition and storage. (The conservative project to privatize both of these institutions is likely not unrelated to their strengths and uses in building up the public sector generally.) Prices would be set according to an understanding of medicines as a public good, as they are in countries where public pharma sectors sell drugs at a fraction of the blood prices allowed under the U.S. system.

Establishing a public pharmaceutical archipelago within the current drug economy, said Brown, is “a way to reclaim what medicine was always supposed to be about.” This reclamation would not involve some distant, long-ago past. When the U.N. World Intellectual Property Organization was founded in 1967, no controversy surrounded the decision to exclude medical patents. Even in this country, the patent regime is more of an alien presence than the drug companies would like us to know and remember. “For most of the nineteenth century, scientific innovation and the pursuit of profit were distinct domains for doctors and reputable drug manufacturers,” said Joseph M. Gabriel, a historian at Florida State University and the author of Medical Monopoly: Intellectual Property and the Origins of the Modern Pharmaceutical Industry. “The two could not be joined without risking the destruction of one’s reputation and markets.”

Advocates of a parallel public system predict that the private drug industry would shrink with time under the pressure of competition, and lose the powerful grip over the political process it maintains with one of the richest lobbying operations in Washington.

Senator Birch Bayh (far left), seen here in 1976, co-sponsored legislation that accelerated the transfer of vaccine development to the private sector; the Bayh-Dole Act was signed by President Jimmy Carter (middle left) in 1980. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Covid-19 has changed the way the industrialized West looks at outbreaks. The same emergency teams of infectious disease specialists that formerly deployed to Central African villages have been dispatched to the cobble-stoned streets of Rome. The same forces that keep drug companies from devoting resources to “poor-country” diseases like malaria and tuberculosis—which kills two million people annually—also stop them from sustained research into “once-a-century pandemics” that threaten to become the new normal, equalizing rich and poor nations in the face of threats that mock the meaning of national borders.

This realization may come slower in the United States than elsewhere. Under President Donald Trump’s direction, the country is pursuing zero-sum policies that compromise other countries’ access to medicines, tests, vaccines, and even face masks. The administration’s reported effort to acquire a German company’s vaccine candidate was rebuffed, but has put other governments and international agencies on alert. (The German company denied receiving any such offer from Trump or his administration.)

There are also signs of a U.S. media narrative emerging that heralds the contributions of a widely loathed industry. In early April, multiple U.S. media outlets ran reports that cast Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine efforts in a carefully staged heroic light. Seldom mentioned was the fact that, during the first nine months of 2019, the company spent more than $6 billion on stock buybacks to boost its share price, and issued more than $7 billion in stock payouts that year. The company—now receiving a heavy stream of government funding, including $420 million from BARDA in March alone—promises that, should its candidate win the vaccine race, its announced price of $10 per shot will not turn a profit. Advocates and longtime observers of the company, however, warn there is little basis for trusting the pledge.

“Any assurances from J&J that its vaccine price is not-for-profit should be met with skepticism,” said Rohit Malpani, the former Oxfam adviser. “The company has an abysmal track record in ensuring access to new HIV and tuberculosis medicines in poor countries, and has taken an approach to the cost of producing a key TB medicine that means it remains out of the reach of most people suffering from the disease.”

Telling this broader story will be essential to the political project of reforming how drugs are developed, manufactured, and priced in the United States, still the world’s preeminent biomedical power. The NIH is the world’s biggest funder of R&D; the U.S. consumer market is the world’s largest and most lucrative; and Washington remains a formidable, if no longer unchallenged, force in the shaping and enforcing of global intellectual property laws and norms.

It should not be difficult to tell this story. The drug industry is one of the most hated sectors of the U.S. economy. Polls show majority support for the public production of pharmaceuticals. In 2018, two Democrats, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Illinois Representative Jan Schakowsky, introduced legislation to establish an Office of Drug Manufacturing within HHS to oversee the production of affordable generic drugs.

Even the Trump administration has shown signs of being fed up. Last year, it filed a lawsuit against Gilead for failing to obtain licenses and pay royalties on four government patents related to a drug combination to prevent HIV transmission, for which Gilead had charged excessive prices in the United States for nearly a decade. The government rightly complained that Gilead contributed very little to the development of the drugs, which have become a key tool in the global fight against HIV.

Like Brown’s R&D institute, the office proposed by Warren and Schakowsky could be the seed of a larger public drug sector, one freed from the frustrations and contradictions that have plagued attempts to square the public-private circle.

Perhaps the best-known of these attempts is the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), launched in 2017 with hundreds of millions of dollars in government and foundation funding to address the yawning R&D gap between global public health threats and the priorities of drug company executives and shareholders. The CEPI research agenda targets the world’s six most threatening infectious diseases, along with an unknown SARS-like pathogen called “Disease X.” Because governments no longer maintain their former research and production capabilities, CEPI contracted for development and testing with private companies, each of which signed the CEPI pledge assuring affordability. But last year, the companies changed their minds. They pressured CEPI to release a reworded and much weaker version of the original pricing pledge, unveiled three years ago to wide acclaim at, of all places, the World Economic Forum in Davos.

For advocates who have been fighting the drug industry for a quarter-century, the companies’ pushback against CEPI’s price guarantee was no surprise. They know the industry won’t willingly help erect (or revive) a rival system of drug production to replace the one that has made it a trillion-dollar business. But as the world continues to absorb the lessons of the coronavirus crisis, change threatens to upend the existing pharma business model, regardless of industry protest and resistance.

“Interest is spreading in models of science that are open and collaborative and built around principles of equitable R&D that meet human needs and gathering threats, such as antimicrobial resistance,” said Merith Basey, North American director for Universities Allied for Essential Medicines, a global network of academic scientists and medical students that is campaigning for Covid-19 vaccine access and mapping the public funds flowing through associated research.

“There is hope in the present crisis. People are starting to understand there should be no going back.”