Mutant Liberalism

Contemporary British political philosopher John Gray, in a recent discursive essay in the New Statesman, “Why this crisis is a turning point in history,” offers pithy thoughts on the theme of Hobbesian versus Lockean liberalism. Gray, during his tenure as a professor at Oxford, specialized in liberal political philosophy and was a reigning authority on Mill. Gray argues that the British state, “at its core,” has always been essentially Hobbesian. The British system has always relied on a strong central government to provide domestic tranquility and protection from the public enemy, though it’s customarily done so with “the consent of the governed” (a Lockean concept, for balance). “Being shielded from danger has always trumped freedom from interference from government” in Britain, Gray writes, evoking a tradition considerably at odds with today’s fiercely anti-state conservative consensus in America. Now, in a situation of extraordinary danger, the once-towering British state, weakened by years of “imbecilic” Conservative Party austerity, is, he submits, being reconstituted and expanded on an unprecedented scale. Gray argues that, thanks to its new crisis footing, the British political system will emerge from its coronavirus ordeal intact. “Not many,” he boasts, “will be so fortunate.”

Gray notes that the greatest successes in dealing with Covid-19 have been in Asia, most notably in South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore. He suggests that their outstanding record is the product of cultural mores prioritizing collective well-being over personal liberty. By contrast, the uneven liberalism of the United States has produced such large populations of vulnerable people—the medically uninsured, the incarcerated, the homeless, the drug-addicted—that the nation might well have to choose between a protracted and ruinous economic shutdown and an uncontrollable spread of a lethal virus throughout the land.

Gray shows little inclination, however, to abandon the liberal tradition wholesale; he seeks, as do I, a balance between individual liberty and—to once again invoke a prized concept of Benjamin Barber—communal liberty. “It is only by recognizing the frailties of liberal societies that their most essential values can be preserved,” he writes. “Along with fairness, they include individual liberty, which as well as being worthwhile in itself is a necessary check on government. But those who believe personal autonomy is the innermost human need betray an ignorance of psychology, not least their own. For practically everyone, security and belonging are equally important, often more so. Liberalism was, in effect, a systematic denial of this fact.” Thomas Hobbes would no doubt agree.