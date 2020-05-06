At Long Last, the “Queen of Folk” Gets Her Biography

On the night of May 30, 1964, the Alabama-born singer Odetta watched a thunderstorm explode over Brussels from her room at the Amigo hotel. She was on her first European tour, promoting her twelfth studio album. From the distance of half a century, her tour guitarist Peter Childs remembers how “radiant” Odetta looked as the lightning illuminated her face, rain pummeling the cobblestones below.

Childs remembers the moment well because his boss was not always so happy. Odetta was one of the most famous singers in America in the late 1950s and early ’60s. Her career was bookended by a hardscrabble childhood and equally tough middle age, although she sang to enraptured audiences into her twilight years. Now largely forgotten by younger generations, Odetta has never since received the recognition her art is due. Ian Zack’s new biography, Odetta: A Life in Music and Protest, is here to repair that gap in the record.

Sara Marcus wrote in a 2015 TNR piece “Against Musicians’ Biographies” that traditional songs (she uses the example of “Water Boy,” an Odetta standard) are more important than the people who sing them, because they gain their value by being handed down over generations. Zack’s book begs to differ on simple musical grounds: Odetta was such a transformatively magnetic performer that she continues to influence the meaning of her repertoire.

ODETTA: A LIFE IN MUSIC AND PROTEST by Ian Zack Beacon Press, 288pp., $28.95

Born Odetta Holmes on the last day of 1930, she took her stepfather’s last name, Felious, but dropped it in favor of a mononym as soon as she began performing. She was ridiculed as a child for being big and tall, and internalized that teasing. She was trained in opera but hit the big time after falling in with the folk crowd in the early 1950s, singing spirituals and old traditional tunes like “John Henry.” In Zack’s biography, Pete Seeger recalls coaxing Odetta to join a hootenanny singalong sometime in the ’50s. She was shy at first, but “when she was persuaded to sing, power, power, intensity, and power!” Odetta’s voice was a force to make you tremble.