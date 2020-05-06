At Long Last, the “Queen of Folk” Gets Her Biography

Sara Marcus wrote in a 2015 TNR piece “Against Musicians’ Biographies” that traditional songs (she uses the example of “Water Boy,” an Odetta standard) are more important than the people who sing them, because they gain their value by being handed down over generations. Zack’s book begs to differ on simple musical grounds: Odetta was such a transformatively magnetic performer that she continues to influence the meaning of her repertoire.

ODETTA: A LIFE IN MUSIC AND PROTEST by Ian Zack Beacon Press, 288pp., $28.95

Born Odetta Holmes on the last day of 1930, she took her stepfather’s last name, Felious, but dropped it in favor of a mononym as soon as she began performing. She was ridiculed as a child for being big and tall, and internalized that teasing. She was trained in opera but hit the big time after falling in with the folk crowd in the early 1950s, singing spirituals and old traditional tunes like “John Henry.” In Zack’s biography, Pete Seeger recalls coaxing Odetta to join a hootenanny singalong sometime in the ’50s. She was shy at first, but “when she was persuaded to sing, power, power, intensity, and power!” Odetta’s voice was a force to make you tremble.

National fame came in 1957 with her album of spirituals and traditional ballads, Odetta Sings Ballads and Blues. When Odetta appeared on TV, singing songs from the canon of black grief, the intensity of her spirituals hypnotized the (mostly white) audience. She sang classic work songs like “Take This Hammer” with as much solemnity as Paul Robeson, but lit up by the gusto and passion of something rawer, less formal.