We’re All Preppers Now

A few weeks ago, I became convinced I ought to buy a compass. Also a tent, a LifeStraw, and solar chargers. Was I embarrassed about this 48-hour panic? Yes. But reading an op-ed at two in the morning about 40 percent unemployment predictions will do that to you—particularly after weeks of social curtailment. I had already started buying more groceries and not going to the office or social events. Most people were preparing in one way or another, some moving hundreds of miles to live with family, others stitching face masks out of old sheets. How do you decide what response is “too much,” when everything we’re currently doing would have been considered too much a few months ago?

NOTES FROM AN APOCALYPSE: A PERSONAL JOURNEY TO THE END OF THE WORLD AND BACK by Mark O’Connell Doubleday, 272 pp., $27.95

When Mark O’Connell was writing his new book, Notes From an Apocalypse, the subculture he was examining—people who prepare for catastrophes—was still considered niche. Unsettled by a decade of worsening headlines and climate disruptions, O’Connell became preoccupied with the notion of looming crisis: What it should mean for individuals, and what it should mean for him as a parent. Looking for answers, he set out on a tour of prepper culture, from the bowels of internet forums to a South Dakota bunker community; from New Zealand, where Silicon Valley billionaires are busy setting up a country club for catastrophe season, to Los Angeles, where Mars enthusiasts prepare an even more drastic escape hatch; from Scotland, where intellectuals wax philosophical about nature and the end of human civilization, to the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, to see what the sudden disappearance of humanity actually looks like.

It’s a book that occupies an uneasy psychic space: The author is both attracted to disaster preparedness and repelled by it; both anxious about the future and inclined to dismiss people with similar anxieties as being motivated by distasteful personal politics and irrational fantasies. It’s hard to know the right tone for discussing odd people with extreme plans at a time when the sort of crisis they are preparing for seems increasingly likely. Is smirking at their more absurd notions a useful way to reassert reality and stave off panic? Or is it our way of holding reality at arm’s length?

A few months ago, it might have been easier to dismiss prepper culture and to read O’Connell’s book as an entertaining dispatch from the fringe. But to read it now is to reckon with the ways in which disaster stalks the everyday, ever capable of surprising us. Adapting to a catastrophic new normal—whether pandemic disease or global warming—can mean making drastic, nearly unthinkable choices. Even one of our deepest impulses—“I want to survive”—for many of us summons up another, contradictory impulse: “I don’t want to survive like that.”