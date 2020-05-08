We’re All Preppers Now

A major source of information for O’Connell is YouTube tutorials, made by “guys named Brandon or Kyle or Brent.” In these videos, preppers guide the audience through their “bug-out bags,” knapsacks that contain items essential for survival “in any scenario whereby they needed to head out into the wilderness and fend for themselves.” Disaster is probably going to strike cities hardest, these folks reason, so prepping means being ready to leave one’s home at a moment’s notice and find self-sufficient safety in the woods. Most of the videos, O’Connell observes, are made by white American men, more excited by TEOTWAWKI—the End of the World as We Know It—than panicked by it. Their headlamps, Kevlar cord, and magnesium fire starters provide them with a kind of masculine retail therapy. The women in these preppers’ lives, O’Connell notes, don’t seem as psyched.

Even one of our deepest impulses—“I want to survive”—for many of us summons up another, contradictory impulse: “I don’t want to survive like that.”

Nor, it turns out, is O’Connell. The preppers envision social collapse in crude terms: They foresee widespread looting and gang violence as supply chains break down, believe civilization is a “thin veneer” over humanity’s fundamental brutality, and think gun-toting Rotarians will restore law and order to the countryside when violent urban refugees arrive trying to steal resources. This disgusts O’Connell, who perceives its racial overtones and its pessimism about humanity. “This is a prediction of the future,” he concludes, “that could be offered only by someone who was never fully convinced by the idea of society in the first place.” And despite his own anxieties about the future, he is often moved to make flippant remarks about the preppers’ actual plans for survival. “If the choice on offer is between pasta primavera mix with freeze-dried chicken chunks and being among the first wave of deaths in the apocalypse,” he comments, “I hereby enthusiastically place my order for oblivion.”

Bug-out bags, however, are small-scale when it comes to end-times capitalism. In South Dakota, O’Connell meets with a man who once helped make the inflatable pilot for the movie Airplane! and is now head of a postapocalyptic real-estate company called Vivos. In the Black Hills, Vivos has developed a set of World War II–era bomb-storage facilities as $25,000-a-piece bunkers in which to survive various cataclysms. These, O’Connell explains, are for the “postapocalyptic petit bourgeoisie.” Unlike Vivos’s “flagship location” in Indiana (which features medical facilities, pet facilities, a “hydroponic miniature farm,” and a DNA vault), these Black Hills bunkers for the common man offer 2,200 square feet of customizable living quarters, the chief appeal of which seems to be that no one would ever think to drop a nuclear bomb anywhere near them. The facility also advertises a private security team.