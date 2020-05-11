The Bittersweet Return of Sports

Since then I have not left my neighborhood. I have not taken the subway or, with one exception, seen anyone who does not live in my own building. And I have not watched any live sports. Once my social life revolved around the NBA and the English Premier League. Now, I live on Zoom calls where we discuss NBA Finals that aired before we were born.



There are times when rewatching an old game is transcendent. I was too anxious during Game Seven of the 2016 NBA Finals to fully appreciate LeBron James’s performance; too convinced that something would go wrong to relish Liverpool’s improbable 4–0 defeat of Barcelona in the Champions League a year ago. But these games mostly feel like homework. I can now speak with greater confidence about the Showtime Lakers and the 1994 World Cup, but revisiting those eras had little of the excitement or camaraderie of live sports.



So we all should be excited that live sports are coming back—just not in America. The South Korean KBO baseball league began its season last Tuesday, with teams playing in stadiums without fans. Two days later, Germany’s soccer league, the Bundesliga, announced it would be returning on May 16—though also playing in empty stadiums. And the English Premier League should be back in early June, as part of a lengthy reopening plan released on Monday by the British government.