The Bittersweet Return of Sports

Over the last couple of weeks, I have struggled to remember the last game I watched live. Was it Atletico Madrid’s dastardly, heartbreaking victory over Liverpool in the Champions League on March 11? I hope not. It was, more likely, a quarter or two of a meaningless mid-season NBA game the same day—in retrospect, I should have known that something was wrong when the Knicks won, even if they were only playing the Atlanta Hawks. That was, in any case, the last day with real sports: The NBA that evening suspended its season indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for Covid-19.

For me and many others, it was that moment—an announcement from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, not the president or any other government official—that drove home the severity of the crisis.



Since then I have not left my neighborhood. I have not taken the subway or, with one exception, seen anyone who does not live in my own building. And I have not watched any live sports. Once my social life revolved around the NBA and the English Premier League. Now, I live on Zoom calls where we discuss NBA Finals that aired before we were born.



There are times when rewatching an old game is transcendent. I was too anxious during Game Seven of the 2016 NBA Finals to fully appreciate LeBron James’s performance; so convinced that something would go wrong to relish in Liverpool’s improbable 4-0 defeat of Barcelona in the Champions League a year ago. But these games mostly feel like homework. I can now speak with greater confidence about the Showtime Lakers and the 1994 World Cup, but revisiting those eras had little of the excitement or camaraderie of live sports.

