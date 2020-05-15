The Great’s Empowerment Problem

Hulu’s The Great unfortunately reserves all the bravado and bombast for Peter III, Catherine’s husband, played by a dashing Nicholas Hoult (The Great is proudly and profoundly ahistorical, but this upgrade for the famously homely Peter is especially jarring to anyone familiar with the record). Elle Fanning’s Catherine is a young, bookish, doe-eyed princess, eager to tell everyone she meets about the works of Rousseau. When she does decide to wrest power from her husband, it is with the intention to ascend the throne to put an end to serfdom and senseless wars, to erect schools and an art museum. It will be a “coup of ideas,” she insists to her co-conspirators. The dirty work of regime change, the realpolitik of running an empire, and the good jokes are largely left to the other characters.

Why has Hollywood suddenly taken an interest in Russia’s longest-serving female ruler? The appearance of two series about her in six months could be coincidental—a symptom of “Peak TV” and the breakneck pace at which the industry is producing streaming content. However, the near-identical framing of these shows, wherein Catherine serves as a fresh feminist antidote to the cruelty and caprices of men in power, suggests empress-mania is more about contemporary political frustrations with sexism in politics than the intrigues of imperial Russia. (Catherine was actually the fifth woman to sit on the country’s throne in the eighteenth century.) The Great, for all its delights, feels too anxious to convince us that women make better, more competent rulers, a baseless expectation that unfairly holds women to a higher standard and gives viewers less to laugh at.

When the show begins, Catherine, a young Prussian princess from a poor but noble family, is brought to meet her new husband, Peter III. Peter here is violent, stupid, and crude: He openly brags about eating figs out of other women’s vaginas, holds a dinner with the heads of slaughtered Swedes as centerpieces, is permanently drunk, and shoots Catherine’s pet bear in front of her. He runs a debauched and brutal court and is a mercurial military leader, starting an ill-advised war with the Swedes out of a sense of wanting to one-up his father and because they are, he tells his men, “blond, moose-buggering, lingonberry-gorging, humorless fucks with a seaport we would do well to have.”