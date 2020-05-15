The Great’s Empowerment Problem

Though better known for partitioning Poland and touring Potemkin villages, Catherine the Great was also an accomplished writer, and not just of political tracts. She wrote fairy tales for her grandchildren, libretti for nine operas, and a book of proverbs, not to mention her memoirs (which took up three volumes). Catherine was particularly accomplished, however, as a writer of comedies: She wrote 14 in all, including an entire trilogy of plays condemning the rise of the Masons in Russia, two of which carried the unsubtle titles The Deceiver and The Deceived. She published a satirical journal under the pen name “Babushka” (grandmother), where she mocked (or instructed, she would say) courtiers on manners and carried out literary disputes with her critics about the role of satire and comedy in rooting out vice and sparking reform. In her correspondence with the luminaries of the Enlightenment, she similarly encouraged wit and even dirty jokes. In praising her for getting vaccinated against smallpox (a very “modern” and risky decision at the time), Voltaire remarked that she had gotten “inoculated with less fuss than a nun taking an enema.”

That is why when I first saw the trailer for Hulu’s new series, The Great, I was excited to learn it was a comedy, and from the screenwriter of The Favourite, Tony McNamara, no less. Last year’s HBO drama series Catherine the Great, starring Helen Mirren, felt over-serious and sentimental, lacking the sense of the ridiculous and over-the-top pageantry that dominated Catherine’s court (and royalty on the whole, for that matter). That show took Catherine’s self-fashioning as an “enlightened despot” at its word, rather than acknowledge how hypocritical and self-congratulatory the empress in fact was. The real Catherine did things like celebrate her smallpox inoculation not with quiet reflection about the benefits of modern medicine but by having a ballet performed in the court in her honor. It was called Prejudice Overcome, and it involved dancing chimera (symbolizing smallpox) being stopped from eating children by Minerva (a stand-in for Catherine).

Hulu’s The Great unfortunately reserves all the bravado and bombast for Peter III, Catherine’s husband, played by a dashing Nicholas Hoult (The Great is proudly and profoundly ahistorical, but this upgrade for the famously homely Peter is especially jarring to anyone familiar with the record). Elle Fanning’s Catherine is a young, bookish, doe-eyed princess, eager to tell everyone she meets about the works of Rousseau. When she does decide to wrest power from her husband, it is with the intention to ascend the throne to put an end to serfdom and senseless wars, to erect schools and an art museum. It will be a “coup of ideas,” she insists to her co-conspirators. The dirty work of regime change, the realpolitik of running an empire, and the good jokes are largely left to the other characters.

Why has Hollywood suddenly taken an interest in Russia’s longest-serving female ruler? The appearance of two series about her in six months could be coincidental—a symptom of “Peak TV” and the breakneck pace at which the industry is producing streaming content. However, the near-identical framing of these shows, wherein Catherine serves as a fresh feminist antidote to the cruelty and caprices of men in power, suggests empress-mania is more about contemporary political frustrations with sexism in politics than the intrigues of imperial Russia. (Catherine was actually the fifth woman to sit on the country’s throne in the eighteenth century.) The Great, for all its delights, feels too anxious to convince us that women make better, more competent rulers, a baseless expectation that unfairly holds women to a higher standard and gives viewers less to laugh at.