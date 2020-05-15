A Beach Read With Teeth

All the kids have their own problems, not that they share much with Astrid. Porter is pregnant and doesn’t want to repeat her mother’s coldness with her own child. Elliott is a taut wire of frustration and disappointed hopes, bullied by his own hyperactive twin boys. Nicky is fine, but his daughter Cecelia most certainly is not. Why else would she be sent to live with Astrid for the summer? Straub flips between the internal monologues of the various Stricks, but the novel’s core is Astrid’s regret over her parenting decisions and her wonderment at how the best-laid plans fail. “That was the problem with being part of a family,” Astrid thinks to herself. “Everyone could mean well and it could still be a disaster.”

Straub has a facility for describing homes and buildings, as when she notes that a nursing home for the elderly is “shaped like a tarantula, with a fat middle and legs extending outward, each hall occupied by residents’ rooms.” The metaphor also works for the Strick family, whose problems seem to radiate from Astrid. She is a heart-freezing mix of hypercompetence (“She could name all the plants in her garden and identify trees and birds”) and emotional distance (“she did not invite intimacy the way Porter had observed in other mothers, the kind who would let their children sleep in their bed after a bad dream or get their hair wet in a swimming pool”).

That is a feature of Astrid’s class, but also her gender and upbringing. All Adults Here is a portrait of norms at work in a little, white town as much as it is about one single family, and over the novel’s course Straub builds a strong critique of the ways “respectability” can breed shame. The frantic plot is set at roughly the pace of a Mad Max movie, but that’s what keeps things entertaining.