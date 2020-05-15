A Beach Read With Teeth

Before picking up her new novel, All Adults Here, I did not think that Emma Straub was for me. A Vogue profile in 2016 described meeting up with the writer “in a tiny café” in Cobble Hill—the most expensive neighborhood in Brooklyn—“near where she and her husband recently bought a home.” Add the fact that Straub has written several novels about rich New Yorkers and owns a bookstore called Books Are Magic, also in Cobble Hill, and it was difficult to tell where Emma Straub ended and her books began. Either way: not for me.

ALL ADULTS HERE by Emma Straub Riverhead Books, 368pp., $27.00.

Or so I thought. All Adults Here turns out to be her third excellent book about rich, flawed families struggling to stay together. Without having read her work, I had fallen prey to precisely the kind of confusions Straub pitches her novels at: the weird and anxious confines of New York psychology. Her best works feature characters who are ever so slightly clueless about their own privilege, complainers who enjoy comfortable positions in this maddening torrent of a city, where most people swim against the same tide that lifts the one percent’s boats.

Straub began her examination of New York’s upper classes with The Vacationers (2015), about a Manhattan family on holiday in Spain. Next came Modern Lovers (2016), set in Ditmas Park and starring trendy restaurateurs, a real estate agent, and a shiftless dad living on his family’s money. Neither are heavyweight novels, but they pull off a difficult trick: fluffy enough to devour in a few subway rides, yet built on themes solid enough to warrant serious reflection.

Straub’s speciality is the revelation of long-kept family secrets at moments of crisis. All Adults Here takes place in the Hudson Valley, a corridor of vacation spots for New Yorkers escaping the city. The town, Clapham, is fictional, but small and artsy and white and famous for its antiques, like Hudson or Beacon. At the center of the novel is the Strick family, whose three generations—“Gammy” Astrid; her kids Nicky, Porter, and Elliott; plus their kids—gather at the ancestral “Big House” (where Astrid still lives) to deal with an escalating series of disasters.