Sounding It Out

When my daughter began homeschooling earlier this year—a string of words that, even now, causes me to rub my eyes with disbelief—I went through something like the stages of grief, landing at acceptance only after a protracted battle with denial. How could I juggle a full-time job while teaching a five-year-old the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic? It seemed impossible, absurd, like asking me to be in two places at once.

Yet the defining characteristic of the coronavirus crisis is how quickly the absurd can overtake reality. My wife and I now alternate on homeschooling duties, and a typical morning goes like this: I wake up early, make my daughter breakfast, and sprint through the assignments that are listed in Google Classroom. A couple writing tasks, some drawing, a few math exercises, a science video—done. Scan the pages of her gangly script onto my iPhone, AirDrop them into the iMac, upload to the cloud, throw the pages into the trash. Then I log on for work, and she spends the rest of the morning bathed in the blissful glow of uninterrupted screen time. Every so often she participates in a Google Hangout with her classmates, a madhouse of 20 kids trapped in tiny boxes blabbing to everyone and no one at the same time.

Is it the finest education taxpayer money can buy? No. Do we sometimes pretend to complete assignments we can’t be bothered to do? Yes. (Try doing “gym” in a Brooklyn apartment.) Is it the logistical nightmare I feared? She is only in kindergarten, after all, spared the deluge of worksheets that have inundated the lives of older children and their families. Homeschooling has become a chore, distinct from other chores in that it occasionally reminds me how much I have forgotten of my own education. (It amazes me that there was once a time when I knew what a rhombus looked like.)

There is one aspect of her quarantine education, however, that does interest me—that has, in fact, become something of a fascination. It is the 20 to 30 minutes set aside each day to teach her how to read.