David Frum’s Hold Over the Center

I will grudgingly admit that I underestimated the Never Trump conservatives. Like many on the left, I shared the view summarized by Jeet Heer in The New Republic on the eve of the 2016 election—that this small but vocal clique of conservative operatives and pundits vastly overstated its own importance. The Never Trumpers failed to block Donald Trump’s nomination, and their prediction that he would marginalize the Republican Party has been thoroughly discredited by events.

But judged by a different metric, we should give the Never Trumpers their due. They may not exercise any appreciable leverage over the GOP, but they’ve enjoyed considerably more sway over the Democratic Party; more, one can argue, than the party’s insurgent left wing. For the past four years, these self-styled dissidents—including Max Boot, Jennifer Rubin, Matthew Dowd, Rick Wilson, Ana Navarro, and Bill Kristol, to name just a few of the most prominent voices—have ingratiated themselves with the liberal establishment, becoming mainstays of cable news and respectable opinion pages, publishing books, and piling up likes and retweets. All of the Never Trumpers preferred Joe Biden to Bernie Sanders as the Democratic nominee for president—and as The Daily Beast reports, the Biden campaign is preparing to use them as surrogates. Should Biden defeat Trump this fall, the resulting administration is at least as likely to consult with these avowed conservatives on policy as with anyone who supported the democratic socialist runner-up in the primaries.

David Frum, a former speechwriter for George W. Bush and current staff writer at The Atlantic, is one of the best known Never Trumpers, but he’s also an exception, having made his break with the GOP long before Trump. In 2008, Frum harshly criticized the choice of Sarah Palin as John McCain’s running mate—a choice that, in hindsight, foreshadowed Trump’s run—though he ultimately still voted for McCain. His subsequent criticisms of the GOP for blocking Barack Obama’s health care reform efforts, as well as of right-wing media organizations like Fox News, eventually got him fired from his perch at the American Enterprise Institute and marked him as an outcast from the conservative movement. A genial, Harvard-educated Canadian, a perfectly decent writer, and a fixture of the Washington social circuit, Frum has been one of liberals’ favorite conservatives for a long time.

Meanwhile, on the left, he is best known as the speechwriter who coined the phrase “Axis of Evil,” which was deployed in Bush’s 2002 State of the Union address and helped pave the way for the invasion of Iraq the following year. Frum’s current position seems to be that the Iraq War was well-intentioned, misguided, a failure, and, above all, not his fault. But he is well aware that it is a legacy he will continually have to account for.