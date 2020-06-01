The Right’s Reign on the Air Waves

Like the moralizing broadcasters of the 1960s, Limbaugh’s managers took advantage of the industry’s low ebb, allowing smaller stations to air the show for free in exchange for a few minutes of advertising time. But a moralizer Limbaugh was not: He may have believed that “there are no better ten things to teach people ... than the Ten Commandments,” but his show was about as far from morally enriching as one can imagine. He would drown out liberal guests with screaming sound effects he called “caller abortions,” introduce news about openly gay congressman Barney Frank with the song “My Boy Lollipop,” and pepper news updates with machine-gun blasts and explosions. As one executive put it, he was “always looking to turn somebody’s sacred cow into some delicious hamburgers and a couple of steaks.” Needless to say, listeners loved it. Within two years he had 5 million listeners on hundreds of stations, not to mention dozens of imitators.

When Republicans recaptured the House of Representatives that year for the first time in a generation, they declared Limbaugh an honorary member of their freshman class.

Limbaugh once said that people tune into talk radio for “three things: entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment,” but from the start he acted as the de facto coxswain for a new generation of conservative politicians. Tapping into a broad swath of voters who had remained alienated and dissatisfied even in the wake of the Pax Reagana, he cast current events as a high-stakes contest between those who wanted to save America and those who wanted to destroy it—the gays, the peaceniks, the ACLU, you name it. In his early years this ardent commitment to conservative causes sometimes brought him into tension with the Republican establishment, as, for instance, when he boosted Pat Buchanan’s primary challenge against George H.W. Bush in 1992, but once Bill Clinton was elected, all bets were off. Heading into the 1994 midterms, he amplified dozens of congressional races and ballot initiatives. When Republicans recaptured the House of Representatives that year for the first time in a generation, they declared Limbaugh an honorary member of their freshman class.

Rosenwald takes great pains throughout the book to argue that the alliance between conservative politicians and hosts like Limbaugh was a matter of historical accident, that “there was no Republican plot to create talk radio,” that the alliance between the medium and the message represented less a faithful marriage than an uneasy strategic bond. The goal of conservative hosts “was to make money, and certainly they never took marching orders from Republicans,” he writes, arguing that “ideology was the lesser factor in [Limbaugh’s] success” and even suggesting (rather half-heartedly) that he would have been just as successful if he had been a liberal. As evidence that the “marriage was a complicated one from the start” he cites Limbaugh’s long-standing habit of slandering moderate Republicans and supporting far-right primary challengers; Limbaugh needed to maintain an independent image, he says, since “what mattered most was the quality of his show and his relationship with his audience.”

Even if Matzko’s research did not undermine this conception of Limbaugh’s success as an historical accident, Rosenwald’s own narrative undermines it as well, since it less than five years elapsed between the launch of Limbaugh’s show and the National Review cover labeling him “The Leader of the Opposition.” Limbaugh himself laid out the stakes as early as 1992, when he said that after Bill Clinton’s victory there was “going to be a huge battle for the soul of the Republican Party,” led by ardent conservatives. He won this battle quickly and decisively, wielding his listeners’ outrage to hold Republicans to an obstructionist line, encouraging his audience to bombard senators’ phone lines if the senators wavered from their opposition to certain bills or judicial nominations.