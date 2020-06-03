Skip Navigation
The Politics of Everything /

Vaccines Don’t Make Money

Why we can't leave pandemic prevention to Big Pharma

Illustration by Chiara Vercesi

Victory in the so-called race for a coronavirus vaccine rests on the skills of a handful of private companies whose primary motivation is hardly the public good. Can Big Pharma deliver what we need to recover from this pandemic and prevent others from occurring? On Episode 9 of The Politics of Everything, hosts Laura Marsh and Alex Pareene interview Alexander Zaitchik, a regular contributor to The New Republic, about patent monopolies, the history of vaccine development in the United States, and the promise of alternative models of drug production.

Later in the episode, Alex and Laura talk with the book and film critic Lidija Haas about Rodham, Curtis Sittenfeld’s counterfactual novelization of the life of Hillary Clinton.

The Politics of Everything

Hosted by Alex Pareene and Laura Marsh, The Politics of Everything explores the intersection of culture, media, and politics in biweekly interviews with scholars and journalists.

Read More:
The Politics Of Everything, Podcasts, Coronavirus Vaccine, Coronavirus, Big Pharma, Covid-19, Vaccines, Pharmaceutical, Public Health, Patent Reform, Intellectual Property, Hillary Clinton, Podcast, Politics