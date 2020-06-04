Defunding the Police Is Good Climate Policy

State governments account for 62 percent of prison and incarceration funding, whereas 84 percent of police funding is done by local governments according to the Urban Institute. Amidst slowly easing coronavirus shutdown restrictions, sharply rising unemployment and weak federal support, both state and local governments face budget gaps. Barring federal intervention, there will be brutal budget fights in the weeks and months to come. Police departments and prisons are more likely to be spared in the worst of such cuts, while already threadbare safety nets—now on full display in the pandemic—tend to get even thinner. It’s a miniature version of politics that play out at the federal level, where there are seemingly unlimited funds available for new fighter jets, border enforcement and military adventurism but talk of tight belts and austerity when it comes to improving people’s lives—the lives of Black Americans especially. The kinds of Humvees now roaming the streets of American cities to intimidate protesters have long been used to secure U.S. access to oil abroad; inflated budgets for policing, borders and military are increasingly wielded to beat back climate refugees. As scholars including Stuart Schrader have pointed out, the line between foreign and domestic policy has never been as clear as many like to think. If xenophobic governments in Europe offer any indication, the lines between carceral and climate policy will only get fuzzier as temperatures rise.

A 2017 report by the Center for Popular Democracy, Black Youth Project 100 and Law for Black Lives found that spending in major U.S. cities on policing far outpaces that spent on vital services, with huge chunks of city budgets devoted toward outfitting officers as vital services starve; in the years surveyed, Minneapolis devoted 35.8 percent of its general fund expenditures toward policing. As they fuel systemic racism, massive police and prison budgets stymie attempts to build a more sustainable society. At the local level, especially, the types of climate policy that mayors and city councils have leverage over are also the investments campaigners in the movement for black lives have urged to make communities safer and stronger: affordable housing, rapid bus transit, and jobs programs. Budgets that revolve around criminalizing black communities, that is, are ill-suited for taking on the climate crisis.

Following the lead of longtime climate and environmental justice organizers, advocates of a Green New Deal have acknowledged its need for targeted investment in the black and brown communities subject to environmental racism and chronic disinvestment. Toward that end, Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Depression-era stimulus, which itself helped exacerbate some of those problems, needn’t be the only historical reference point for figuring out how to build a better world. Spearheaded by A. Philip Randolph and Bayard Rustin, the Freedom Budget, launched in 1966, outlined an ambitious program to eliminate poverty in the U.S. within 10 years through full employment, higher wages, healthcare, and a host of other measures intended to extend the gains of the civil rights movement toward broader economic justice. “It will mean more money in your pocket,” the plan’s authors wrote, “It will mean better schools for your children. It will mean better homes for you and your neighbors. It will mean clean air to breathe and comfortable cities to live in. It will mean adequate medical care when you are sick.”

An ever-growing number of green groups have released statements expressing solidarity with protesters and denouncing police brutality, white supremacy and the increasingly warlike rhetoric from the White House. With Democratic and Republican chief executives both likely to lurch toward austerity in the months of years to come, there’s plenty of common cause to be found in calls to defund the police and invest in more generous, democratic and green public sphere, well beyond the scope of what any carbon pricing measure can accomplish. For green activists, that will mean seeing decarbonization less as a narrow battle for line items that incentivize renewables than as a contest to shape who and what society values in a climate-changed 21st century; many, including in the Sunrise Movement, are already making these connections. If Black lives really do matter to climate advocates, defunding the police should too.