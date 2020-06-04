Defunding the Police Is Good Climate Policy

Allowances in California’s carbon-pricing system, which are a centerpiece of the state’s cap-and-trade law, correspond to the “cap” on the amount of pollution the state’s largest emitters can put into the air overall. They’re each awarded a number of allowances for how much they can pollute. In theory, if one company pollutes less, it can trade its leftover allowances with another company looking to offset its extra pollution. The idea is to make it more expensive for polluters to pollute and encourage them to make investments in low-carbon fuels, thus lessening their need for credits meant to grow more scarce over time. The revenue generated from these credits’ sale is a key resource for the state’s climate and environmental justice priorities. The revenue flows to a Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund distributed to various state agencies, whose investment priorities are set by the state legislature. Thanks to a successful push from California’s climate and environmental justice groups, 35 percent of auction revenue is now dedicated toward broadly defined investments in “disadvantaged communities.”

But many of the groups who fought for these funds say that the presence of the cap-and-trade revenue has been used as a cudgel against the push for additional funding. In addition, tracking how allocated money is actually spent can be difficult. Organizations including the Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment opposed the program’s extension in 2017, observing that its copious allowances for polluters, exclusion of California’s massive agricultural sector, and dubious use of offset credits—which allow big emitters to pay to reduce emissions elsewhere—do little to reduce either greenhouse gas emissions overall or the local health impacts from refineries and power plants that are frequently and inordinately sited in black and brown communities. Also worth noting is the fact that the extension that was eventually passed strongly resembled the one pushed for by the region’s oil and gas lobby, the Western States Petroleum Association, over a more progressive and stringent alternative that would have curbed allowances and offsets alike.



“Polluter pays” is a mechanism well-loved by climate wonks, and in some ways a logical one: Since state and local governments lack the ability to deficit spend, revenues have to come from somewhere: Why not saddle the people who created environmental problems with the cost of remedying them? But this also ties the future of critical climate programs to the fate of an industry that should be wound down as quickly as possible. Revenue collapsed dramatically in the most recent Western Climate Initiative auction in part because there was less oil being used; progress toward a central goal of climate mitigation, then—reducing fossil fuel demand—ends up draining climate programs’ funding. Even the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Environmental Defense Fund, both historically bullish on California’s carbon-pricing regime, admitted after the most recent auction that a more steady source of income would be needed to keep climate programs afloat in the long term.