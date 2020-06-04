Minneapolis in the Aftermath

The east side of Lake Street had remained mostly untouched by any destruction related to the protests. The only apparent damage here was self-inflicted: business owners hastily attaching sheets of plywood and particleboard to their windows. They used spray paint and large markers to spell out “Black Lives Matter” or “Justice for George,” either in an effort to demonstrate sympathy with an understandable rage or in an attempt to inspire looters to pause and reflect on what their true motives might be, exactly. Other signs and tags were addressed to abstract audiences: “We <3 U Mpls,” “We Love You South Minneapolis,” “We Love Lake Street.” It was as though they understood that a riot is never the expression of an individual mind and thereby sought to attach themselves to the community writ large.

A bit further west, I stopped at a pub called Merlin’s Rest, open for pints at a handful of outdoor tables. I met three white men who, once they decided I was a trustworthy reporter, related a few anecdotes that weren’t dramatic enough to have cracked the cable news schedule. A white dude in full camo and a balaclava was seen right here in this neighborhood abandoning a vehicle stuffed with logs soaked in gasoline. The makeshift bomb never went off. Other improvised incendiary devices had been discovered and reported to police. There were pictures. And they also spoke of the case of the man driving a semi-and-trailer rig. Not the guy on the Interstate 35 bridge—that was yesterday, ancient history—but a different driver, who sped his rig down a residential street and crowded four bicyclists, clipping one of them. There was a police report, I was told. The men insisted that they were not suggesting that much of the Minneapolis violence had been the work of outside agitators. Still, they asked whether I really thought it was possible that looters and rioters enraged about the death of George Floyd would have had the foresight to prepare complicated explosive mechanisms. Let’s just say, they said, that local folks had gotten good, really fast, at spotting cars with no license plates lurking around their neighborhoods.

One of the men I spoke with was Dan Timlin, lifelong Midwesterner, resident of the Twin Cities since 1992. Timlin described the Minneapolis Moline tractor factory that for years had dominated the landscape of the part of Lake Street now hit hardest by looting and burning. For Timlin, the saddest part was that one of the last standing buildings of the factory—which employed thousands who lived in the cute tree-lined bungalow neighborhoods that flanked Lake Street to the north and south—had been destroyed, along with the Hexagon Bar, a landmark music venue that was the last of a whole string of neighborhood pubs that catered to the factory workers.