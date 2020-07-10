your whole body is slanted

why did you touch me there

between my fingers

“it feels like a mountain range”

well I’m very sick these days

I keep telling my friends I’m not

a liberal not a conservative

what are you then?

I can be traced back to the tiny dancer

Flaubert loved; he was pedestrian

other canonical men knew my mother

painted her so wrong did not know

how a nose like hers really looked in profile

I was seven then eight then nine then dead

what I would give to not be read

as a means of instruction

when did I agree to be a textbook

for you and your whole dumb family

my people make history if they just stay alive

well anything is easy if yr existence is wanted

admit you want me to have a function

admit you can’t imagine someone

touching you the way you touch me

you don’t like being bought or sold

and what I must tolerate

you have never

ever