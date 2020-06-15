The Coronavirus and the Right’s Scientific Counterrevolution

Still, while Trump may now loom large over these controversies, it’s important to recall that feuds with particular experts are rooted in a dynamic that runs deeper into the administration and the current governing class on the right.

Consider a story from the lead-up to the pandemic. The Washington Post reports that in January 2018, a team of science diplomats from the U.S. Embassy in Beijing repeatedly visited the now-infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology. They cabled the State Department to express serious concerns about lax safety standards at the lab—and specifically warned about the risks of a coronavirus from bats leading to a new SARS-like pandemic. The Post reports that “the embassy officials were calling for more U.S. attention to this lab and more support for it, to help it fix its problems.”

The administration apparently never acted—whether to provide support to the lab or take any other measure to address this warning. Instead, once the pandemic had hit, Trump officials canceled an NIH grant for American scientists who had conducted research in partnership with scientists at the Wuhan lab.

Much has been made about this cancellation as a sign of the administration’s hostility to science. But what is more notable is the administration’s apparent failure not only to act on the warning prior to the pandemic, but to leverage the relationship of NIH scientists with their Chinese counterparts—whether to lend institutional support suggested by the diplomats, learn more about the work being conducted at the lab, or exert pressure on the lab to improve its safety standards or even shift its focus away from deadlier viruses. With such approaches, there might well have been a credible reason to threaten to end the funding as a final pressure tactic—and to actually carry through on that threat. But from what we know, the administration simply skipped straight to cutting off funding after the pandemic was already under way.

For all its talk of swamp-draining, the Trump administration has had no serious idea of what to do with the institutions of scientific inquiry other than neglect them. Trump officials simply ignored large swaths of the federal science bureaucracy until events forced them into view. Once that happened, the only mode the administration seemed to understand was that of a hostile takeover. The scientific gadfly can serve as an irritant—and science often needs to be irritated out of its complacency, its reflexive expectation of cultural and political deference. But the moment the gadfly is put in charge, it has little idea what to do, no vision of how to leverage the institution to reform it, much less renew it.

My colleague Brendan Foht has observed that the prevailing way our culture has talked about science during the pandemic is not as a tool for attacking the problem, but as an instrument for managing perceptions. We check virus-tracking sites such as Worldometer in much the same way investors look at the stock market; we eagerly share the latest study that shows our side is scientific and the other is emotive.

The irony is not only that the Trumpian right co-opted the early expert lines that proffered tut-tutting skepticism—science shows it’s not as bad as flu, the real contagion is fear—but that it became even more deeply invested in invoking science as a partisan scorekeeper. This is largely what lies behind the obsession on the right with debating the virus’s fatality rate. As Foht writes, knowing whether the rate is 1.0 percent or 0.5 percent does not tell us anything useful about when we can reopen restaurants, or how to do so safely. All it might tell us is that the crisis is actually imaginary—that, like the geocentrists of yore, we have had the wool pulled over our eyes.

In these corrosive, shallow, interminable debates about science, what is most sorely missing is any talk of judgment. It is impossible to understand how experts arrive at their advice, or how leaders use it wisely, apart from the exercise of judgment. Though we might think this point is obvious, it is belied by the common image of science as a neutral, even godlike encounter with eternal, capital-T Truth. With the benefit of a true understanding of the role of judgment in expertise, we would not need the deferential language of “following the science,” the condescension of being told our disagreement with the experts is because of cognitive bias, or the feeling of earth-moving scandal when experts get things wrong.

We do not need a radical cognitive overhaul to imagine the role that judgment should play in science, for the pandemic has brought it plainly into view. We are now familiar with the multiple levels of assumptions that go into models of the pandemic, the discretion required both to create them and to apply them wisely. And despite the claims of many state governors to be merely doing what the science tells them, it should be obvious to any observer that translating the fragmentary evidence, and the conflicting advice of experts, into action has required extraordinary acts of prudence. It is the soundness of judgment, not the degree of deference to or defiance of experts, that’s served as the critical dividing line between wise leadership and disaster artistry.

Our politics is beset by the tempting myth that science is an oracle, a referee for the deepest questions about what we owe to our fellows, our families, future generations, and the natural world. This myth has offered us only two explicit options for how to relate to expertise: deference or debunking. In turn, it has left us unable to hear in others’ invocations of science anything other than smug attempts to gain power over us, or brutish refusal to accept the obvious truth.

The pandemic has shown us the perils of science shaming. But the debunking style it has produced in reaction may pose a graver danger. The Galilean right senses, not without reason, that invocations of science often function as a mask for social, rhetorical, and political power. The trouble is that instead of forging a more humane relationship with science, gadflies on the right have decided to steal that power for themselves. Entranced by a story about how they have triumphed over the slavishness of groupthink, the Galileans have only become more manipulable, more credulous, more deluded.

In an insightful 2013 essay, M. Anthony Mills drew on G.K. Chesterton’s claim that it is not quite right to view a conspiracy theorist as someone with a flaw in his reasoning. Talk to a committed anti-vaxxer or just-the-flu-er, and you may well be flummoxed at the discovery that he has a better command of the research than you do, that he can answer and dodge and weave until you quit in exhaustion. He may even be capable of “saving the appearances”—of offering an explanation for all the observable facts. “The problem,” Mills writes, “is not so much a flaw in his reasoning but that his whole reasoning process has become unmoored. ‘The madman is not the man who has lost his reason. The madman is the man who has lost everything except his reason.’”

The trouble with the Galilean right is not that its partisans have lost their reason—really they have it in perverse excess—but rather that in their war against the establishment they have lost their sense. Judgment has given way to technique, coherence to deconstruction, the picture of the whole has broken apart into skillful scribbles. Cast out of the hall of scientific power, intoxicated and giddy, they discover that science has given them the tools to blow it up.