The Surprising Cross-Racial Saga of Modern Wealth Inequality

These trends in income distribution are significant in parsing the racial wealth gap because income distribution directly shapes the maldistribution of wealth across the races. That has been the finding of another recent study published under the aegis of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, which notes that the income gap seems to be the most important source of persistent black-white wealth inequality.

Researchers have long chronicled the great differences in accumulated wealth between African Americans and whites. But they have been less successful in identifying the causes of those persistent differences. They usually argue that because the gap exists at all levels of income and education, it can’t be attributable to income disparities. As a result, they look to noneconomic factors like neighborhood differences, family size, age, and direct or indirect discrimination. But none of these inquiries really explains how those factors produce the great wealth inequalities.

In reality, the maldistribution of income across the races can supply a good part of the answer to this quandary. Dionissi Aliprantis and his co-authors have estimated the effects that eliminating income inequality at a given point would have produced in the later trajectory of black wealth accumulation—and found them to be significant. They took this approach because incentives for saving and opportunities for accumulating wealth vary over time and through the life cycle. This means in turn that income differences at one point can have significant impact on wealth differences at a later time—a critical consideration, because wealth typically accumulates only gradually.

Aliprantis and his colleagues draw forth this critical point via predictions of what the current wealth gap would be like if income inequality had been eliminated in the 1960s. As they pivoted the actual data forward from 1962, they found the numbers matched up with current outcomes. And in turn they projected that finding to estimate that, if current trends persist, it will take 259 years for black mean wealth to reach 90 percent of the white mean. They then adjusted the model to assume that income equality had been attained in 1962 and to make similar projections from that base. They found that, if median black and white incomes had been equalized in 1962, by 2007 median black family wealth would have been 90 percent of median white family wealth, nearly wiping out the racial wealth gap.

This key finding suggests strongly that the racial wealth gap’s ultimate source is the racial income gap—and therefore closing the income gap would be the most effective route to narrowing the wealth gap. The right-wing panaceas of tax cuts and privatization count for little in redressing the black-white wealth gap, in other words; policies that redistribute income downward will have the greatest direct effect on most African Americans’ capacities to accumulate household or family wealth. There’s a vital lesson here for liberal economic reformers as well: Reversing the great concentration of income at the top that has occurred during the last half-century not only would benefit all working- and middle-class Americans but also would be especially beneficial to African Americans hoping at long last to overcome the economic legacies of discrimination.

This crucial insight should be at the center of revived efforts of substantive reform aimed at eliminating the wealth gap—and making the American socioeconomic hierarchy flatter and fairer across the board. The path forward is to pursue broadly redistributive policies, combined with serious enforcement of anti-discrimination law and related interventions. By contrast, an interpretation of racialized economic disparities that places the wealth gap, in isolation, at the top of the agenda, has not and will not yield any such clear and concrete diagnosis. Examinations of the racial wealth gap seldom do more than document the existence of statistical disparities—and are tellingly vague about their deeper causes.

“Racism” is an alternative to a concrete explanation; it doesn’t tell us how inequalities are produced, and in lieu of that only gives us a name by which we can group, and stigmatize, them. Patterns of racial difference in outcomes can occur for many different reasons, some of them random. Knowing what produces the truly ongoing and germane unequal outcomes behind the wealth gap is the only way we can hope ultimately to address and correct them. What’s more, recognizing that racial economic inequality is in large part a product of 40 years or more of upward redistribution and intensifying concentration of income among the already wealthy creates a different set of necessary political responses. To eradicate the racial wealth gap, we need to link up the pursuit of justice and equality for African Americans to the broader campaign to bring justice and equality to all working Americans.