The Surprising Cross-Racial Saga of Modern Wealth Inequality

A 2018 study found that during this same 48-year span, African American median family income realized relative gains in the overall national income distribution. In 1968, black median family income ranked in the 25th centile of the national income distribution; this meant that the income of black families fell within this bottom quadrant of American families. In 2016, median black family income had moved up to the 35th centile, meaning that black median income fell slightly ahead of the bottom third of the national income distribution. A substantial gap in racial income rank remained, but it had closed significantly; the African American rank in the national income distribution had increased by 40 percent since 1968. Meanwhile, white median family income moved only from the 54th centile in 1968 to the 57th centile in 2016. Therefore, the rank gap in median family income between blacks and whites closed by 28 percent. Nevertheless, median African American income remained virtually unchanged as a percentage of median white income overall.

The main reason that the overall racial income gap remained practically unchanged was the extreme concentration of income at the top during the last half-century. Lower-income and middle-income families, both black and white, lost income in relation to the richest Americans. As the sociologist Robert Manduca points out, black median income at the 25th centile in 1968 equaled 55 percent of the national mean in that year. But in 2016, income at the 35th centile equaled only 48 percent of the national income average. So despite a notable improvement in African Americans’ median rank in the national distribution of employment and income, their position fell as a percentage of average national income.

Within this larger pattern of stagnation and decline, upper-strata African American families have shown appreciable progress. Between 1967 and 2016, the percentage of black families earning between $35,000 and $100,000 (in 2016 dollars) increased from 35 to 40 percent of the total, and those earning less than $35,000 decreased from 63 to 46 percent. But the greatest increase was among those earning $100,000 or more. In 1967, the number of African American families earning $200,000 or more a year was negligible. By 2016, just under 3 percent of black families had such incomes, and nearly 15 percent were earning more than $100,000 a year.