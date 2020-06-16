Don’t Just Save the Postal Service. Reinvent It.

Bezos can weather the collapse of the Postal Service, but the average American can’t. Right now, for hundreds of thousands strewn across the nation’s expanse, the Postal Service is their last real connection to their government. The loss of this vital intersection will only add to the isolation that so many people needlessly experience. There are already too many communities living as if they resided on a remote archipelago, rather than in a unified nation.

But we shouldn’t stop at merely providing the USPS with the $89 billion it has asked for. Rather, this is a moment when we can revitalize the agency and use it to restore our faith in America. The good old post office doesn’t have to simply be the place where we send letters. For millions of unbanked Americans, it can be a place where checks are cashed, bills paid, and loans provided. This isn’t a pie-in-the-sky plan. From 1911 to 1967, post offices were the venue for postal banking and a vital lifeline for those hit by the Great Depression; it can serve these needs again. Bern­ie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kirsten Gillibrand have all backed postal banking.

We can dream even bigger. The post office could be the place where Americans come to navigate the federal bureaucracy, an all-in-one kiosk for quick answers from human beings in a face-to-face setting. Whether it’s getting government-provided health insurance sorted out, or learning about available federal grants, the post office of the future would make things a little easier—after a visit, you’d tell your loved ones, “I talked to a guy; we took care of it.”