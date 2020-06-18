Republican Phantasmagoria

With the end of the Cold War, and the victory of democratic market-capitalism over Marxist-Leninist socialism, Republicans were set free to concentrate their fire on dismantling the remaining legacies of Progressivism in America. I refer to Republicans, rather than conservatives, because there is nary a Republican political figure in the country today who sincerely adheres to classic conservative values. And when I talk about Progressivism, I’m referring to the movement that went by that designation (in fact seemingly invented it) in the first two decades of the twentieth century—not the putative progressivism of today that, while struggling valiantly to be born (or reborn), is still deep inside the womb.

Political science scholar Robert Putnam, in a forthcoming book called The Upswing, credits the original Progressive movement with initiating a process of reform that set the country on an upward course of steady improvement, in virtually every important area of American life, for most of the century. This trajectory, he argues, was ultimately reversed by fundamental changes in the social order that emerged in the mid-1960s, then accelerated in the succeeding decade, culminating in the election of Ronald Reagan to the presidency in November 1980. (Putnam’s book will be reviewed in TNR’s October issue.)

The holy grail of the Progressive movement, Putnam submits, was an egalitarian community—or one as close to egalitarian as the modern world would permit. Walter T.K. Nugent, in his 2009 book Progressivism: A Very Short Introduction, elaborates the point: “Progressives agreed on many issues, most fundamentally on the conviction that there is such a thing as society and that everyone was a member of it, and that a common good affected everyone and should be sought in every available way. In this, their outlook contrasted with the rampant individualism and self-seeking that preceded them in the Gilded Age.” Putnam argues that the years between 1965 and 1980 laid the foundation for a second Gilded Age in America.

In Putnam’s view, Ronald Reagan did not therefore inaugurate the era of overweening greed and social disintegration in which we find ourselves today. Rather, he was the first avatar of a corrupt culture already in an advanced stage of gestation. His most lasting positive accomplishment, to the extent he was really responsible for it, was the end of the Cold War. In 1992, however, after Reagan’s successor, George H.W. Bush, laid only ambiguous and equivocal claim to his legacy, Democrat Bill Clinton came into office, bringing with him “an updated version of early 20th century Progressivism, with its suspicion of ideology and heavy reliance on technocratic expertise,” as Joshua Micah Marshall explained in the September 2003 issue of the Washington Monthly.