Republican Phantasmagoria

The holy grail of the Progressive movement, Putnam submits, was an egalitarian community—or one as close to egalitarian as the modern world would permit. Walter T.K. Nugent, in his 2009 book Progressivism: A Very Short Introduction, elaborates the point: “Progressives agreed on many issues, most fundamentally on the conviction that there is such a thing as society and that everyone was a member of it, and that a common good affected everyone and should be sought in every available way. In this, their outlook contrasted with the rampant individualism and self-seeking that preceded them in the Gilded Age.” Putnam argues that the years between 1965 and 1980 laid the foundation for a second Gilded Age in America.

In Putnam’s view, Ronald Reagan did not therefore inaugurate the era of overweening greed and social disintegration in which we find ourselves today. Rather, he was the first avatar of a corrupt culture already in an advanced stage of gestation. His most lasting positive accomplishment, to the extent he was really responsible for it, was the end of the Cold War. In 1992, however, after Reagan’s successor, George H.W. Bush, laid only ambiguous and equivocal claim to his legacy, Democrat Bill Clinton came into office, bringing with him “an updated version of early 20th century Progressivism, with its suspicion of ideology and heavy reliance on technocratic expertise,” as Joshua Micah Marshall explained in the September 2003 issue of the Washington Monthly.

Clinton’s updated Progressive outlook harked back to a different legacy—that of the innovative approach to policymaking nurtured at the University of Wisconsin in the early twentieth century, under the aegis of Wisconsin’s Progressive Republican Governor Robert M. La Follette. Nugent writes that this group of Progressive intellectuals “looked at society not simply as collections of isolated individuals but as organisms: people, economies, social groups did not live in isolation. Therefore, policies should be based on empirical evidence, evaluated and sifted by experts in sociology, political economy, and allied sciences, who would then devise programs and policies that government would effectuate for the benefit of the social organism.” Indeed, University of Wisconsin professor Edwin Witte was instrumental in crafting and passing Social Security during the New Deal.