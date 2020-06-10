Will My Covid Symptoms Ever End?

There are lots of questions about antibody test results, whether we can trust them, and how long people are actively contagious. (We don’t really know, but it’s unlikely people are infectious after two weeks, Hornig speculated.) There are many suggestions for homespun treatments people have tried, including taking vitamin C, electrolytes, antacids, and even eating Dutch cheese. Watson says she and the other moderators are careful to label such recommendations as “personal opinion” to avoid spreading potential misinformation, and require that members add a disclaimer for patients to consult a doctor before trying any experimental treatments.

The moderators try to keep politics out of the group, an almost Sisyphean task given the myriad ways politics plays into the crisis we’re in. Watson strongly opposes Donald Trump and backs policies like Medicare for All, and says that conversations about health care access “are conversations we need to have.” At the same time, “We’re trying to keep the conversation around recovery, and not, ‘Do you think this is a bioweapon?’” she said. “It’s challenging, for sure.”

As membership has grown, she’s recruited other members to help her manage the group, including approving member requests and categorizing and moderating posts. Still, she spends five to six hours per day on the group. With school out of session and little to do as she continues to rest at home, she has welcomed the distraction. “Creating the group has both helped me immensely and has given me a purpose while recovering,” she said.