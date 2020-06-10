Will My Covid Symptoms Ever End?

Amy Watson, a preschool teacher in Portland, Oregon, had been fighting a low-grade fever for almost a month when doctors started talking to her about cancer.

It was April 9, right around the time that coronavirus cases were peaking across the United States. She’d fallen ill in mid-March with a fever and flu symptoms, just two days after the state had shut down schools. At that point, as we all are now deeply aware, there was a woeful shortage of coronavirus tests, and only frontline workers and patients sick enough to be hospitalized could get one. Watson called an advice nurse, who told her to assume she had the coronavirus and isolate for two weeks.

Most health guidelines at the time stated that “mild” cases of Covid-19 should only last around two weeks. But Watson’s illness lingered. So her doctor thought that having a fever for as long as she did—79 days, ultimately—was a sign she could have leukemia or lymphoma.

She got a comprehensive workup that day and tested negative for everything. She finally became eligible for a coronavirus test a month after first getting sick, because she has asthma. Her test, unsurprisingly, was positive.