The Righteous Power of the George Floyd Mural

On May 28, a group of artists got to work on the side of the Cup Foods grocery store, on the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis. Three days earlier, George Floyd had been killed there by police officer Derek Chauvin. A mural now stands at the site: Floyd’s face is front and center, his name etched in big blocky yellow letters on either side. A sunflower blazes behind him like a fiery halo; in its center, the names of other victims of police brutality have been painted in white. The phrase “I can breathe now” is drawn across his chest, an inversion of what he could not do in the last moments of his life. People have left letters, stuffed animals, and flowers beneath the mural to pay their respects, turning it into a kind of shrine. During Floyd’s memorial, a digitized rendition of the mural served as the backdrop behind his casket. It’s one of the most recognizable images to have come out of the protests raging around the world.

As the protests proliferated, so did the murals. Portraits of Floyd have appeared on an Israeli separation wall in Bethlehem and on the last remains of a building damaged by air strikes in Idlib, Syria. Murals of Floyd spread as far as the news of his death. They do more than just garner likes on someone’s feed or catch the eye of passersby. These displays of public art have a long historical connection to civil rights movements in the United States, and are an organic expression of the politics the latest movement has unleashed—a politics that is insistent, collaborative, and suspicious of institutions of all kinds.

The modern political mural has its origins in the 1920s, in Mexico. The post-revolutionary government commissioned the creation of murals in order to inspire nationalistic fervor. Artists like Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco and David Alfaro Siquieros—los tres grandes—were hired to paint on public buildings across the country. Franklin Roosevelt’s Public Works Administration, which came out of the New Deal, was inspired by the Mexican muralist movement. The administration invited los tres grandes to paint murals in the U.S., and later hired American artists as part of an effort to stimulate the economy during the Great Depression. In introducing political murals into the American mainstream, FDR established them as a top-down art form emanating from the dominant authority. Often, artists would paint murals in neighborhoods they didn’t belong to, spending only a few weeks there to complete the assigned project.

The role of the mural changed during the civil rights movement. In the late 1960s, black people were in the midst of an identity crisis. “We had already lost Martin. Malcolm X died in ‘65, and many African-Americans artists and writers had turned away from mainstream society,” says University of Illinois professor Abul Alkalimat, the founding chair of the Organization of Black American Culture (OBAC). “We were in search of a redefinition of the self, ‘Who are we?’” In 1967, OBAC members in Chicago had the answer: they painted a mural showcasing black identity, a bold affirmation of their rights and their lives under systemic oppression. The faces of Muhammad Ali, W.E.B. DuBois, and Harriet Tubman, among others, appeared on the side of a building at 43rd Street and Langley Avenue. The Wall of Respect is cited by scholars as the first true community mural in America; a declaration of resistance from the people rather than state-sponsored propaganda. It inspired a mural movement across the city, and in the years that followed an additional 1,500 murals appeared in black neighborhoods in the rest of the U.S.