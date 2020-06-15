The Righteous Power of the George Floyd Mural

The modern political mural has its origins in the 1920s, in Mexico. The post-revolutionary government commissioned the creation of murals in order to inspire nationalistic fervor. Artists like Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco, and David Alfaro Siquieros—los tres grandes—were hired to paint on public buildings across the country. Franklin Roosevelt’s Public Works Administration, which came out of the New Deal, was inspired by the Mexican muralist movement. The administration invited los tres grandes to paint murals in the U.S. and later hired American artists as part of an effort to stimulate the economy during the Great Depression. In introducing political murals into the American mainstream, FDR established them as a top-down art form emanating from the dominant authority. Often, artists would paint murals in neighborhoods they didn’t belong to, spending only a few weeks there to complete the assigned project.

The role of the mural changed during the civil rights movement. In the late 1960s, black people were in the midst of an identity crisis. “We had already lost Martin. Malcolm X died in ’65, and many African Americans artists and writers had turned away from mainstream society,” says University of Illinois professor Abul Alkalimat, the founding chair of the Organization of Black American Culture. “We were in search of a redefinition of the self: ‘Who are we?’” In 1967, OBAC members in Chicago had the answer: They painted a mural showcasing black identity, a bold affirmation of their rights and their lives under systemic oppression. The faces of Muhammad Ali, W.E.B. DuBois, and Harriet Tubman, among others, appeared on the side of a building at 43rd Street and Langley Avenue. The Wall of Respect is cited by scholars as the first true community mural in America; a declaration of resistance from the people rather than state-sponsored propaganda. It inspired a mural movement across the city, and in the years that followed, an additional 1,500 murals appeared in black neighborhoods in the rest of the U.S.

Although a mysterious fire in 1971 burned down the building that featured the Wall of Respect, its legacy was profound. As Dylan A. T. Milner writes, mural painting became a “tactic to reclaim colonized space.” Mexican-American artists used similar protest art during the Chicano art movement. The Berlin Wall was littered with art depicting rebellion until its fall in 1989, while over 2,000 murals were created in Belfast, Ireland, and Derry during The Troubles. Following the 2016 election of Donald Trump, Mexican artist Enrique Chiu and others painted a mural on the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border, while pro-democracy Post-it notes were stuck to Lennon Walls in China during the 2019 Hong Kong protests.