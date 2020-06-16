Asterix Comes to America

From inside his comic strip rectangle, one of Cleopatra’s lackeys makes a face as he tastes her snack for poison. “Yuck,” he thinks. “I hate too much pearl in my vinegar.” I loved this page of Asterix and Cleopatra as a kid, even though I didn’t really get the joke (it’s a riff on an old story in which Cleopatra drank her own earrings at dinner). But that’s precisely the appeal of the Asterix comics to the children who have loved it since its first publication in 1959. The jokes are all a little bit too adult to understand and rich with the promise of unknown, grown-up information.

Asterix is one of the great postwar Franco-Belgian comics (or bandes dessinées in French, meaning “drawn strips”). Like its contemporary Tintin, it has led a lucrative and long commercial life. Generations of readers have grown up with Asterix, especially in France, where he is a sort of national icon (there is a Parc Astérix outside Paris). Writer René Goscinny died in 1977, marking a drop-off in the quality of the franchise’s text, but illustrator Albert Uderzo lived until March of this year and administered the Asterix empire himself until 2013, when he sold it to Hachette.

Now America is getting its own edition. Last fall, children’s press Papercutz bought the U.S. rights to the Asterix books, which it is newly publishing in omnibus form. There will also be new stories, starting with The Chieftain’s Daughter, which stars a new teen girl character named Adrenaline. Comics translator Joe Johnson has redone the text, according to Papercutz, “with a focus on making the French puns work for a U.S. audience, and making the Ancient European and Latin references more understandable to U.S. readers.”

Asterix first came to life in the magazine Pilote, before appearing in his first full-length comic “album,” Asterix the Gaul, in 1961. All the books are set in the year 50 B.C. and star the tiny Asterix and gigantic Obelix, his superstrong sidekick, as they resist Julius Caesar’s attempts to finish his conquest of Gaul by beating these holdouts. Asterix is indomitable, however, because his druid friend Getafix gives him a special potion to drink. Obelix gets none as he fell entirely in the cauldron as a baby and was permanently affected—an allusion to Achilles and his babyhood dunk in the Styx. Everybody’s name explains who they are, from Unhygienix, the fishmonger, to Cacofonix, the atrocious bard.