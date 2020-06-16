Asterix Comes to America

Now America is getting its own edition. Last fall, children’s press Papercutz bought the U.S. rights to the Asterix books, which it is newly publishing in omnibus form. There will also be new stories, starting with The Chieftain’s Daughter, which stars a new teen girl character named Adrenaline. Comics translator Joe Johnson has redone the text, according to Papercutz, “with a focus on making the French puns work for a U.S. audience, and making the Ancient European and Latin references more understandable to U.S. readers.”

Asterix first came to life in the magazine Pilote, before appearing in his first full-length comic “album,” Asterix the Gaul, in 1961. All the books are set in the year 50 B.C. and star the tiny Asterix and gigantic Obelix, his superstrong sidekick, as they resist Julius Caesar’s attempts to finish his conquest of Gaul by beating these holdouts. Asterix is indomitable, however, because his druid friend Getafix gives him a special potion to drink. Obelix gets none as he fell entirely in the cauldron as a baby and was permanently affected—an allusion to Achilles and his babyhood dunk in the Styx. Everybody’s name explains who they are, from Unhygienix, the fishmonger, to Cacofonix, the atrocious bard.

The original name-puns are facetious and wonderful. Our hero is so named because he is the “star,” hence the play on asterisk and the old Gaulish suffix -ix, which indicated a king (as in the real historical Gaulish leaders Vercingetorix, who sometimes pops up in Asterix, and Orgetorix). Obelix is a professional mover of menhirs, meaning big hunks of stone of the kind that comprise Stonehenge, also known as obelisks. (An obelisk is also the grammatical mark ✝ that comes after an asterisk * in one style of formal referencing.) Johnson’s new translation is cleaner than the classic English version by Anthea Bell and Hockridge, with Getafix renamed Panoramix. The Chieftain’s Daughter contains a few downright belabored puns, as in the new character of Selfipix.