John Bolton’s Accidentally Unflattering Self-Portrait

Rewind the tape a bit, and it is not particularly surprising that things have ended up where they are. Bolton, who got his start in politics as a volunteer for the Barry Goldwater campaign of 1964, interned for corrupt Nixon vice president Spiro Agnew, and has held positions in Republican administrations since Reagan, had some qualities that Trump could like. He was opinionated, appeared frequently on Fox News, and was deeply polarizing. At one point Trump bonded with Bolton by observing that they both inspire intense reactions: Like Bolton, Trump says, “People either love me or hate me. John and I are exactly alike.”

They had other points of agreement. Though he made himself available, Bolton was not chosen among the first round of Trump’s advisors. But there were periodic meetings, and at one of them Bolton gave Trump a copy of his article “Should We Take Global Governance Seriously?”, which was published in the Chicago Journal of International Law in 2000. Bolton writes that he gave it to Trump, “not because I thought he would read it, but to remind him of the importance of preserving US sovereignty,” although it is unclear how Trump would be reminded of this if he did not read the article.

It is easy to imagine what Bolton thought Trump might see in the article, which rather crudely contrasts the views of “Globalists” with those of “Americanists,” with Bolton decidedly among the latter. The resonance with Trump’s “America First” agenda is clear enough. Bolton excoriates the “Globalists,” who he says, “have seized more readily the opportunities provided by the end of the Cold War to advance their agenda, building on an iceberg-like mass produced by years of writing, conference-going, resolution-passing, and networking.” Bolton believes that “Globalists”—an ill-defined group of worldly bureaucrats in places like the United Nations, its subsidiary agencies, and NGOs—represent a threat to American sovereignty. Bolton rejects the demands for global wealth redistribution or legal constraints on U.S. power. His contempt for multilateral institutions remains unbent. The article accuses globalists of smuggling in world government through the back door, which gives his thinking the feeling of an old John Birch Society pamphlet with precisely the minimum quantum of professionalism added to make it viable for a law journal.

For Bolton, the world is full of enemies to be overcome and threats to be defeated, largely through military force and the threat of military force.

Bolton’s contempt for international institutions and international agreements is a commitment of long standing. When his old boss George W. Bush—whom he greatly admires—nominated him to be his Ambassador to the United Nations, stories surfaced of Bolton saying “The Secretariat building in New York has 38 stories. If it lost ten stories, it wouldn’t make a bit of difference.” Such statements were, undoubtedly, part of the reason that many diplomats and everyone from the left of center held Bolton in low regard. His hawkish, go-it-alone tendencies were only heightened in the years after 9/11, with the Bush administration determined to prosecute the war in Iraq in spite of overwhelming objection from the rest of the world and multilateral institutions like the U.N. Whereas many individuals who supported that war at the time have come around to the conclusion that it was the greatest error in U.S. foreign policy since the Vietnam War, Bolton continues to think it was the right thing to do.

For Bolton, the world is full of enemies to be overcome and threats to be defeated, largely through military force and the threat of military force. Like Trump, Bolton disapproves of President Obama, believing that Obama’s inaction allowed America’s enemies to gain strength and influence. They both despise parts of the foreign policy bureaucracy, though for Trump it is the intelligence community and for Bolton it is the civil service and diplomatic corps. Both Bolton and Trump wanted out of Obama’s Iran deal and reversed steps toward the normalization of relations with Cuba. Bolton praised Trump for pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, a move he called “an important victory against global governance.” Similarly, while serving as National Security Advisor, Bolton was eager to get the United States out of treaties, such as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty signed by Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987, rather than update them. “Times change, as liberals like to say,” writes Bolton, suggesting a rather odd set of repeated encounters with liberals.

But there are differences between Bolton’s vision and Trump’s. For all that they shared, Trump’s obsessions are not Bolton’s. Trump believes that U.S. hegemony has been a bad deal for the United States. He cares about the cost of bases and alliances. And while certainly no dove, he doesn’t like losing and seems to have little appetite for risking American lives in affairs that he frequently describes as “thousands of miles away.” In 2016, Trump tried to portray himself as having always been an opponent of the war in Iraq. The record is more complex, but one thing that The Room Where It Happened makes clear is that Trump thinks of himself as a critic of the war. “This was done by a stupid person named George Bush,” Trump tells Bolton. “Millions of people killed, trillions of dollars, and we just can’t do it. Another six months, that’s what they said before, and we’re still getting our asses kicked.” Trump is eager to make a deal to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, thinking that his opposition to “endless wars” helped get him elected. Trump has admitted that he never checked to see if Bolton had changed his view on Iraq before hiring him.

Bolton, who believes in regime change for bad actors elsewhere and presidencies for bad actors at home, never doubts American good faith and intentions. Trump does. In 2017, when pressed on Putin’s human rights record, Trump responded “There are a lot of killers. You think our country’s so innocent?” Trump seems to relate easily to undemocratic rulers and even to envy them. And it here that his and Bolton’s worldviews diverged irreparably.

An important moment of rupture for Bolton’s service in the White House was Trump’s response to attacks on coalition troops based in Iraq by Iranian-backed militias. Trump ended up deciding that the planned retaliatory attacks were too harsh. “Too many body bags,” he said, worried after someone told him it might cause 150 casualties. Trump decided that the U.S. response was not proportionate. “In my government experience,” writes Bolton, “this was the most irrational thing I ever witnessed any President do.” It may have been irrational, and perhaps Trump’s reasoning was in some way defective, but it produced an outcome far less costly than a deadly war in the Middle East.