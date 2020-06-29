The Hidden Racism of Vaccine Testing

In Adverse Events, Fisher reports her discoveries traveling across the U.S. to go inside the “hidden world” of Phase I testing facilities. Fisher interviewed more than 200 healthy human subjects in Phase I trials and the staff who managed, castigated, and cared for them in six facilities evenly distributed across the East Coast, Midwest, and West Coast. She hung out for days or weeks in the facilities, which she and her interviewees described at different points as prisons, frat houses, and quirky cruise ships, depending on your tastes (meals catered by IHOP in a clinic with no kitchen, Jackass on TV). Either way, you could not easily get out. Phase I testing clinics are often lock-in, windowless, residential clinics. At security screening, along with outside food and illicit toiletries, staff confiscate anything with a camera. Think airport security, but worse.

Phase I testing is a liability nightmare. It is little surprise, then, that companies that develop new drugs and vaccines rarely test the medicine themselves. As with the vaccine for Covid-19, the pharmaceutical company typically contracts out to other companies to do the testing. These private contractors are companies dedicated to running clinical trials, and many exclusively run the most profitable Phase I trials. Some are academic centers that take contracts from drug developers to make ends meet, itself a sad comment on the state of health care and health education in the U.S.

“Phase I trials can be read as protocols designed to produce harm in healthy volunteers in order to document investigational drugs’ safety profile,” Fisher writes. In the trials industry, these harms are euphemistically referred to as “adverse events,” the phrase Fisher, with one eyebrow raised, takes for the title of her book. When she talked to people, she found that those who identified as White were most likely serving in their first trial. Few would do it more than a time or two. Yet the people who had served in more than five studies typically identified as Black. Several people had served in more than 50 trials. All of them were Black men. One African American man estimated he had served in more than 100 trials.

There is an important difference between the life circumstances of occasional human subjects and those of serial participants. Unlike the (predominantly White) people who serve in Phase I trials once or maybe a few times, serial participants are dealing with multiple, reinforcing life disadvantages. They may be unemployed or in debt, or have a prison record or a low level of education. There is not a perfect correlation between race and serial participation. Nonetheless, it is the case that in the U.S., Black people are unusually and unjustly more likely than White people to face any given disadvantage because of racism in education, employment, health care, and criminal justice, as the ongoing call for Black lives to matter is showing right now. Adverse life events, as Fisher puts it, expose people unevenly to adverse health events.

These “serial participants” work a grueling circuit. They load up their cars, which for some double as their homes, and drive to testing facilities with a new contract. They swap tips with each other and develop preferences for the more luxe facilities. They learn to be selective about studies. (To be avoided: lumbar punctures.) Some think of starting a union.

But a union would expose a gig economy that reproduces its labor force by keeping people in “persistent economic insecurity.” In this corrupt economy, the pharmaceutical industry is the culprit and the U.S. government, through craven regulation, is its alibi. In the waning days of the Obama administration, the U.S. government accepted landmark new rules for regulating research on human subjects. It was the first substantial update to the rules in 40 years and came after six years of work between experts, industry, and the public. The proposed rules had originally extended regulations to privately funded clinical trials, which had been able to slip the golden handcuffs of federal funding that forced most trials also to follow federal rules. By extending the regulations, privately funded trials would have been required to have readable consent forms, to have basic accountability for how contractors treated participants, and to be open to federal audits. Cowering from industry pushback, the federal government ultimately decided not to extend regulations to private industry, saying that the problem of “unregulated clinical trials would benefit from further deliberation.”

Unlike the Covid-19 vaccine trials, there are few heroics in the studies Fisher describes. Serial participants actively work to keep their involvement secret among their intimates. Long-term relationships are already hard to maintain and participants’ secrecy is a beacon of the shame that the industry reinforces. “If healthy volunteers believe there is some shame in enrolling in Phase I trials, subpar facilities, in which they are made to feel as though they were in jail or less than human, might just confirm this belief,” Fisher writes.

Additionally, some interpreted their own or others’ willingness to participate in studies at clinics with poor accommodations and untrained staff as a sign of financial desperation; to return to those places meant that someone was truly out of better options, which made enrollment all the more shameful.



Though the style and upkeep of the facilities varied substantially, the list of building types has a brutal clarity: “former warehouse,” “former factory,” “suite in an office park.” Staff “fine” participants for infractions during studies—being minutes late for a blood draw, for example—which reduces their take-home pay. With a ready supply of people willing to earn any money in its next trial, the industry has little incentive to improve its facilities or up its stipends.