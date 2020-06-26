I May Destroy You Is About So Much More Than Rape

It’s not much of a spoiler to say that I May Destroy You’s plot is set in motion when Bella pops out for a drink during her drafting process. Her drink in the club gets spiked with a drug that causes her to black out, spend the early hours of the next morning hammering at her laptop, and then tailspin for 12 episodes of mayhem as she realizes that she’s been raped. Bella reacts by sifting through short- and long-term memories (romance in Italy; a guy’s face with large nostrils; senior school in London) and clings to her friends for support, who in turn spin off into their own subplots.

Bella carries her MacBook everywhere, like an extra, external brain, the one that doesn’t live inside her body. It’s the place she writes. So when her nightmarish agents force her to return to the laptop, to express herself under duress—her first book was an easy hit, but now her ideas are changing shape—she inevitably hits a cognitive wall, because the conditions are wrong. Ergo the Google search.

Bella’s career to date has been facilitated by social media. Before the show begins, Bella’s first book took her from Twitter personality to the author of a hit about her own life being young and Black and funny in London. It’s a career arc familiar to a generation of writers who live in front of screens, who do things like try to Google our way out of writer’s block. From Docs to Twitter to Instagram, the places a creative person goes to make their observations all put their own spin on their writing. This happens whether you want it to or not. Sometimes, it feels like you’re an external brain attached to your laptop.