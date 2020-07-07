Monopolies Make Their Own Rules

The contracts that chicken farmers sign with processors are crammed with other devastating stipulations. While the farmer has a fixed cost to raise the chickens, processors are allowed to pay the farmers a variable rate come time for harvest. Not only are farmers not guaranteed a price, but they can’t bargain. (The processors also own the feed and chick-raising companies, so they are the ones setting most of these fixed costs.) And the farmers are contractually barred from discussing their price with fellow farmers, further suppressing their bargaining power; they are also forbidden to talk about any other aspect of their farming. Not that it would matter, as the farmers have almost no say in how they raise their chickens. The processors determine everything: what type of feed the farmers buy, what type of chicks they get, the bedding they use, lighting and watering schedules, whether they keep their curtains up or down, and of course, the structure and design of the chicken houses. The processors can experiment on the farmers, by, say, introducing a new feed or new type of chick, which allows the processors to collect mountains of data about chicken farming (which they don’t share with the farmer). As one farmer told PBS, his only real job is to remove sickly or dead chickens from the barns. Hopelessness abounds in chicken farming, so much so that when distributors send out twice-monthly checks and price listings, they also include a pamphlet of mental health resources for suicidal farmers.

What’s strange is that people in the U.S. are eating more food than ever, especially chicken. In an alternate reality, this might mean that chicken farmers would be wealthier than ever. But of course, they’re not. Chicken is a $90 billion industry, but 70 percent of chicken farmers are making poverty wages. “In 1985,” writes Zephyr Teachout in Break ’Em Up, her new book about monopoly power, “farmers were paid 40 cents for every dollar we spent on food.” After 40 years of market concentration, today it is closer to 15 cents. But you don’t hear much about the plight of chicken farmers. That’s because, along with every other agency-ablating aspect of their contracts, the farmers sign arbitration agreements. This ensures any problem that the farmer has with the processor stays secret. For Teachout, chicken farming shows “a transformation of citizens into subjects of experimentation and arbitrary power.” Farmers are rendered politically impotent by a monopolized market and system of contracts.

The business model of chicken farming, where the processor controls the market (sometimes called “chickenization”), is notable because it has been replicated and spread widely across the business world: a Macarena for ruthless corporate types. For example, “one way to understand the Amazon marketplace,” Teachout says, “is as a big chicken processor, where all the sellers are chicken farmers. But the scope of Amazon’s chickenization regime is at another level of magnitude.” Amazon not only has its sellers sign arbitration agreements but its customers, too, who are barred from bringing class action lawsuits. And it profits on data collected from both.