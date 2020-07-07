Monopolies Make Their Own Rules

Teachout’s thesis is provocative and simple: that monopolistic corporations operate a despotic parallel governmental system.

Teachout’s thesis is provocative and simple: that monopolistic corporations operate a despotic parallel governmental system, or as she writes in her refreshingly brusque style, “monopoly is tyranny.” It is a system of coercive, private power that rivals, and often surpasses, the power of the state. (And they know it: “In a lot of ways, Facebook is more like a government than a traditional company,” Mark Zuckerberg once chirped to Ezra Klein.) You might think that a monopoly is strictly defined as one firm totally dominating a single market, but this isn’t true. Teachout observes that when Standard Oil (considered one of the biggest monopolies ever) was broken up in 1911, it controlled only 65 percent of the oil market. And antitrust action has been brought against firms controlling just over 5 percent of their market. A monopoly, Teachout proposes, is simply “any company that has so much power that it sets the terms of an interaction.”

Teachout looks at the problem of monopoly through the lens of law, instead of say, business or economics. She is a law professor at Fordham University, who specializes in, among other things, campaign finance reform. Her previous book, Corruption in America, was an examination of the history of corruption and also the impacts of Citizens United, the Supreme Court case that granted large corporate monopolies distinct political influence. Break ’Em Up goes beyond that to suggest that while monopoly perverts the political process, it more insidiously runs its own system of government. And all of this is kept under wraps and adjudicated by its own legal system: forced private arbitration.

As Teachout notes, for the last 800 years, open courts, public trials, and independent judges have been the basis of our relatively functional and just legal system. For the most part, anyone can watch the proceedings of a trial, the results become public information, and the judges are paid by the state. Arbitration is, of course, the opposite of this process. It is a private trial where the terms are set by a privately negotiated contract, results are secret, and someone privately pays the judge. When coupled with confidentiality agreements, as they often are, the proceedings are permanently secret. This is problematic for many reasons. One is that, researchers find, when an arbitrator (judge) works repeatedly for the same employer, the employer tends to win the arbitration.

Prior to the 1970s, arbitration didn’t have a long legal history and wasn’t often used except in the enforcement of labor union contracts. In 1974, the Supreme Court heard the case Alexander v. Gardner-Denver Co., in which Harrell Alexander, a black man, was suing his former employer Gardner-Denver, claiming he had been fired on the basis of race. The problem was that Alexander had already gone through union arbitration, and a lower court found that he could not claim his civil rights had been violated in federal court because of this. But the Supreme Court found that when it comes to civil rights, the fact-finding capacity of the federal courts is far superior and can’t be left to private, contractual agreements.

In 1979, a young lawyer named Jay Waks discovered Alexander and, as Teachout describes, saw an opportunity to make his name in corporate law, by overturning it. The restrictions on arbitration that Alexander set forth, if weakened, could transfer enormous power to businesses. He reframed the discussion over arbitration as one of lowering the cost of litigation. It was in line with other similar neoliberal legal arguments of the time that prioritized “efficiency” in business matters. In 1991, another case about arbitration was brought to the Supreme Court. It concerned a man, Robert Gilmer, who signed an arbitration agreement when he started working for an investment firm. He claimed that his firing constituted age discrimination and thus, as a civil rights matter, should be resolved in court. This time, the court saw things differently: It felt he knowingly entered into the contract, and thus rejected his argument. Antonin Scalia, writing for the majority, said that Alexander wasn’t applicable when dealing with private contracts.

The problem Teachout sees with this decision is that, “at the heart of the Scalia logic in the Gilmer case, and the entire series of cases involving arbitration agreements, is a fantasy of choice.” Scalia’s decision rested on the assumption that if someone signs a contract, that is, categorically, an act of freedom. (This is more or less a fiction: Anyone who has actually entered into a contract for say, cable internet or a job with Uber knows that there is no opportunity to negotiate most agreements.) The Gilmer decision green-lighted Waks and other corporate lawyers to expand the use of arbitration agreements, effectively stripping huge numbers of workers of their rights. When the case was decided, Teachout notes, only 2 percent of employment contracts had mandatory arbitration clauses. Today, over half of private sector, nonunion contracts have them, as well as two-thirds of all big companies. An entire private legal system now exists, completely controlled by large monopolistic corporations.

Arbitration agreements have only gotten more coercive and similar as corporations increasingly merge and monopolize markets. One example is the new “loser-pays” stipulations, in which the party that loses is forced to pay for the arbitrator and other attorney fees for the winner, even if the case is a serious civil rights violation or the loser is poor. This, of course, discourages employees and consumers from ever raising a complaint in the first place. Once one company thinks of a new, abusive clause, all the others jump on board. “Uber, Seamless, and other tech companies,” Teachout writes, “have been outdoing each other in writing the most draconian arbitration clauses.”

In the last 40 years, lax antitrust enforcement encouraged market concentration in almost every thinkable market, from credit cards to banking, candy, retail, cell phones, pharmaceuticals, book publishing, defense contracting, hospital providers, voting machines, office supplies, and more. The use of arbitration is directly related to the growing power of monopolies. If a monopoly business conspires against its customers or discriminates against its workers—in a way that might, say, encourage citizens and lawmakers to dismantle its monopoly power—the effect of arbitration is that we never hear of it. The silence allows the monopolies to continue, largely free from criticism and scrutiny.