The American Obsession With Conspiracy Theories, Explained

The residents of Olympia Springs, Kentucky, all agreed that Mrs. Crouch was an unimpeachable witness. One afternoon in 1876, she was making soap in her backyard when meat “which looked like beef” began to fall from above like snow. The sky was clear blue. Though historians of paranormal phenomena call this event the Kentucky Meat Shower, that name pales in comparison to the New York Herald’s coinage “carnal rain,” which captures the romance somehow pervading this tale of flesh and soap.

As coronavirus-related misinformation continues to spread across America (special notice must go to the woman in Arizona who destroyed a mask display at a Target last week), Colin Dickey’s new book The Unidentified: Mythical Monsters, Alien Encounters, and our Obsession with the Unexplained, about the rise of conspiracy theories and paranoid thought in American culture, could not come at a better time.

The Unidentified does not seek to resolve the intransigent problem of conspiracy theories in our public discourse, which have flourished under Donald Trump and snaked their way into the heart of Republican ideology. The Meat Shower is a good example of the specific phenomenon Dickey is analyzing. To be a truly American paranoid belief, in Dickey’s book, there must be a distinctly credible witness involved; an event which defies scientific logic; some aspect of the bodily-horrible or uncanny; and a writer on hand to edit the facts into a story ready to hit the big time. People have all kinds of wild beliefs, but those who believe in the meat shower—or Bigfoot, or UFOs, or the FBI cover-up of the UFOs, or that Covid-19 is a hoax—only do so because somebody has told them about it in a compelling way.

The American paranormal is as much a product of narrative, therefore, as events themselves. The transmission of a paranormal event can come via any medium, be it Breitbart or TV show or oral tradition. This parallel narrative history is the factor that distinguishes a true conspiracy from a mere daydream.

Dickey holds that the original cultural trauma behind conspiracy theories lies with the invention of the modern sciences. When Carl Linnaeus published his Systema Naturae in 1735, organizing all biological life into a neat binomial classification, Dickey writes that he also “wiped monsters off the face of the map” in a “single stroke.” Linnaeus’s work had the unintended effect of designating anything observed to be outside the system officially mysterious and magical. Sixty years after Linneaus’s binomials had become scientific fact, for example, Massachusetts went wild over rumors of a hideous and huge sea serpent undulating in the bay at Gloucester, the locals apparently only more titillated now that such creatures weren’t supposed to exist.