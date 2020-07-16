Why it’s Harder Than Ever to Make it in Hollywood

“You used to be able to buy a house off one episode of NCIS,” one writer joked to me.

From the actor’s perspective, meanwhile, Hollywood is as unforgiving to aspiring performers as it’s ever been. What’s changed is that even the sort of journeymen actors who once made up the backbone of the TV business are increasingly finding themselves in the crosshairs of corporate cost-cutters. “The bottom has just fallen out,” says Mark Haskell Smith, a writer and producer who’s been working in the industry since the late 1990s. Rates for talent are typically negotiated by their agents based on a “quote,” which is calibrated to how much the actor has previously been paid for similar roles. Now, says Smith, even if an actor books a job, “the streaming services are saying, ‘We won’t honor your last quote. Here’s what we’re paying, take it or leave it.’” Michael Patrick Lane, whose turns on Sun Records and Dynasty have led to a regular stream of smaller film parts, is nevertheless still struggling to find stability. “It’s such a balance of understanding the math and the logic so that you’re not too hard on yourself, but still giving in just enough, when all hope is lost, to be delusional enough to keep going.”

For nonwhite and queer actors, that calculus can feel even more oppressive. “You look and you realize it’s a small pool of us working, and that small pool is being recycled,” says Donzell Lewis. Even as Issa Rae, Sandra Oh, and Oscar Isaac have become Hollywood fixtures in recent years, many actors with similar backgrounds but a limited reel find themselves still being sidelined into token roles. “I’ve been a part of so many rooms where I’m in a table read, and I look around, and I’m the only person of color there,” Kumbhani says. “I’m immediately like … am I here because of some inclusivity requirement? It’s a shitty feeling to have.”

A UCLA report last year found that whites were cast in an astounding 70 percent of all roles on streaming shows in the 2016–2017 season, while across broadcast, cable, and streaming, around 55 percent of roles featured men. That same season, GLAAD found that under 5 percent of characters on broadcast TV were LGBTQ. That number rose all the way to 10 percent in the most recent season. Even so, the newfound visibility of queer characters on TV does not necessarily translate to more queer actors getting work (as is made clear by the still regular occurrence of cisgender actors being cast as transgender characters). Those numbers underlie what Lewis calls the “realities of making it as a queer actor,” particularly as a queer actor of color. “I don’t think you have to be gay to play gay roles,” he says. “But until my opportunity is equal to that of straight actors, I do have a problem with it. The equity is not there.”