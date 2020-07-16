The Ethical Dilemma of My Parents’ Death Wish

I didn’t see the tic after mid-March because I didn’t see her, though I knew the sobs were happening based on the increased frequency of texts, calls, and requests for pictures of her grandchildren. My parents retired to Pittsburgh when my first child was born, returning to the side of the state where they grew up after a couple decades spent raising me and my brother in southeastern Pennsylvania. It wasn’t really a homecoming—they rarely even visit their hometown of Uniontown, 45 miles south of the city. Rather, they were enlisted in the service of grandparenting. Since they got out here, helping take care of my two kids is what they spend their time talking about or planning for. Losing that for an unpredictable amount of time was like being asked to pay penance for the sole reason they’d moved back across the state.

Separating my parents from my children was an easy decision at the beginning. But as the weeks wore on and we all began to understand with dreadful clarity that this was not going away any time soon—and maybe ever—it became harder to keep them away. Sacrificing in the short term so that your parents can attend your children’s high school graduation is a nice platitude, but it assumes another decade of life. My mother is an almost-68-year-old breast cancer survivor. My father, 66 going on 67, has reached the age at which his father died from type 2 diabetes (which my father also has). He’s been convinced of his imminent death for four or five years now.

I don’t know how to tell someone I love not to put themselves at risk when they’ve decided that risk is inherent in their day-to-day existence, with or without a plague. And, so, I let them see my kids, and I cringe each time my two-year-old (who understandably does not quite grasp the social distancing protocols) hugs my mother, or puts his hands on my father’s glass of water, or generally exists near them.