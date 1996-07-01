John Lewis's American odyssey.

If Lewis’s projected liberal revival is to succeed, he and others will have to shake up these liberal orthodoxies. More than many liberal Democrats, he is forthright about the necessity of encouraging private enterprise, investment and moral uplift among the down-and-out, pursued in creative tension with the more familiar government-sponsored programs to provide the disadvantaged with better jobs and schools and housing. Although Lewis stoutly defends the principles of affirmative action and race-based districting, he is also aware of their limitations and possible abuses. With respect to affirmative action, he is sympathetic to the idea of eventually gearing programs to class and not strictly to race, in part to prevent affluent individuals from gaining advantages solely because they happen to be black. On electoral districting, he would like to see racial guidelines altered so that “black” districts would be less solidly black—giving black candidates a fair shot at winning elections, but only if they reach out for white support (and, as a corollary, compelling candidates in “white” districts to gain minority support).

In short, although Lewis has managed to find ways to merge the past and the present, the ‘60s and the ‘90s, inside the House Democratic caucus he and his allies will have a much tougher time doing so in the nation at large. Still, what is remarkable about John Lewis is that he is in a powerful position to try. If the Democrats recapture the House this November, the new majority leadership is bound to be much more aggressive than during the Foley era—and Lewis, his stature enhanced by his contributions over the past two years, will be in the thick of things more than ever. Even if the Democrats fail, Lewis will remain near the pinnacle of his party’s leadership—the only African American in the leadership of either party of either house. Whatever the electoral outcome this fall, he will have finally regained the national stage that he last occupied a third of a century ago, when as a mystical 23-year-old firebrand he scared the living daylights out of people at the March on Washington. And he will do so having learned the hard way about the rougher imperatives of political life.

When last we met, back in May—exactly thirty years after his ouster as SNCC’s chairman—Lewis was in high spirits, and he tried to explain what was the same and what was different for him. He mentioned his abiding belief in marking off and sticking to immutable principles; he also spoke of how, as an elected politician and no longer simply a movement politician, he had to know when to cut a deal, to stick it to his opponents, to be practical. “I like winning,” he suddenly interjected, breaking into a mischievous smile. “I like winning, I really do. I don’t like to lose.”