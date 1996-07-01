John Lewis's American odyssey.

Now 56 years old, Lewis is the strongest link in American politics between the early 1960s—the glory days of the civil rights movement—and the 1990s. Despite some crushing personal and political setbacks, he has persisted in preaching the doctrines that overthrew Jim Crow: racial integration, nonviolence, economic justice and the “beloved community”—his favorite phrase, by which he means both an end and a means, the good society and the movement devoted to achieving it. At a time when prominent black nationalists and even liberals such as Tom Wicker dismiss integration as either a tragic failure or a synonym for mere accommodation, Lewis sometimes feels isolated. Yet he has doggedly kept the faith and advanced through the congressional ranks, gaining power and influence that would have been utterly inaccessible to a black Southerner a generation ago.

It’s a little surprising that of all the extraordinary SNCC organizers from the ‘60s—Robert Parris Moses, Julian Bond, Marion Barry, James Forman, Stokely Carmichael—Lewis has risen the highest. Thirty years ago, he was not known for his political skills or theoretical expertise. While more urbane SNCC intellectuals plotted strategy and studied Camus and Fanon, Lewis the grunt inspired the troops by quoting from Scripture and laying his body on the line. “John was not naive, but he made no claim to political shrewdness,” the former SNCC volunteer Mary King later recalled. Nor, at least until recently, did Lewis build much of a reputation in Congress as a powerbroker or policymaker. “He’s a big-picture person who always approaches an issue from a moral standpoint,” one Democratic staffer observed, “but he doesn’t get as much into the nitty-gritty of legislative minutiae.”

It is, rather, Lewis’s extraordinary personal aura and his moral consistency that commands respect. In an era when politicians, and especially members of Congress, are in bad odor, stigmatized as trimmers and cowards, Lewis “goes with my gut,” as he puts it, instead of heeding either powerful constituents or opinion polls. His eloquent speech in opposition to American entry into the Persian Gulf War—not a popular position for a Georgia politician to take—prompted Speaker Thomas Foley to tap him for the caucus leadership in 1991. Since then, Lewis has shown little hesitation in bucking large House majorities—and even, at times, his fellow Democratic leaders—over matters of conscience, as in his stalwart refusal to back federal laws expanding capital punishment.

Lewis’s bravery is not merely metaphorical. “In the middle of a bunch of courageous young people, he was the most courageous,” said Julian Bond, who served as SNCC’s press secretary. During the famous 1961 Freedom Ride, in Montgomery, Alabama, and again four years later in Selma, armed segregationists nearly beat Lewis’s brains out, leaving his head permanently dented and scarred. Like Bob Dole’s crippled arm, or John McCain’s sufferings as a prisoner of war, or Bob Kerrey’s Medal of Honor and artificial leg, Lewis’s civil rights travails mark an authentic experience of physical heroism of a sort that has become increasingly rare for Americans. Because Lewis earned his scars in a struggle to fulfill the promises of the Declaration of Independence, he shares with other civil rights heroes, living and dead, the mystique of a modern-day Founding Father.

All this makes Lewis virtually a Washington tourist attraction, a walking patriotic monument. “I think he’s an absolute saint, one of the few saints in public life, to this day,” said Burke Marshall, the distinguished professor emeritus at the Yale Law School and former head of the civil rights division at the Kennedy Justice Department. “Martin Luther King once said `that unearned suffering is redemptive,’” noted Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne. “By that definition, John Lewis is a redeemed man.”

The trouble with being a living monument, of course, is that you can end up with the political clout of one of the marble statues that line the Capitol rotunda. Lewis might have found himself turning into an icon of principled and doomed dissent. But anyone who watched him closely over the past decade would have noticed that somewhere along the line he acquired some practical political skills. In his first successful congressional race, in 1986, he exhibited a cunning, even cold-blooded campaigner’s intelligence—and wound up defeating his ex-comrade, Julian Bond, who had been heavily favored to win. In the House, Lewis has, from the start, worked hard to secure goodies for his district, including a $300 million federal building on a decaying edge of downtown Atlanta. And he seems to have figured out how to merge the past with the present, exploiting his moral authority and his SNCC experience in service to his party.

Congress, however, is not the street. “John ought to be in the top ranks of black leadership,” Julian Bond observed, “but he’s probably not, if you ask a hundred people on the corner.” Bond ascribed Lewis’s marginality largely to his normally unflamboyant style. “The leadership tends to go to flashier, showier figures, who may or may not deserve it,” he remarked. “People who are media-savvy and out before the public.” But Lewis’s difficulties run deeper than that. Although Bond insisted that most black Americans still share Lewis’s (and his own) integrationist “’60s values,” he also admitted that large and growing numbers, embittered by the rightward political drift of the past thirty years, have abandoned them, while a smaller number of black conservatives have, for very different reasons, grown skeptical of Lewis’s Great Society-style reformism. With this deepening polarization of black politics, Lewis’s position looks increasingly precarious. And sometimes even Lewis’s past contributions get lost in the shuffle. When high-profile journalists wish to evoke the black protests of the ‘60s, they are likely to trot out not John Lewis but Eldridge Cleaver or Maulana Ron Karenga.

Lewis has never had any truck with the new black Republicans. Nor, despite his public loyalty to the Clinton administration, does he embrace the neo-liberalism of the New Democrats (“What’s wrong with being liberal?” he asked). Yet, by refusing to compromise his integrationist principles, he has also distinguished himself from those black intellectuals and activists on the left, including Jesse Jackson, who have sustained fragments of the black-power romance, stood beside race-baiting agitators like Al Sharpton and struck tactical alliances with Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam. “[T]he means by which we struggle must be consistent with the end we seek,” Lewis enjoined during a PBS debate with Sharpton in 1994, on the subject of anti-Semitism and Farrakhan’s lieutenant, Khallid Muhammad.