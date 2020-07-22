The Desolate Visions of Andy Warhol

Interviewer: Andy, do you feel that the public has insulted your art? Andy Warhol: Uh, no. I: Why not? AW: Uh, well, I hadn’t thought about it. I: It doesn’t bother you at all then? AW: Uh, no. I: Well, do you think that they have shown a lack of appreciation for what pop art means? AW: Uh, no. I: Andy, do you think that pop art has sort of reached the point where it’s becoming repetitious now? AW: Uh, yes. I: Do you think it should break away from being pop art? AW: Uh, no. I: Are you just going to carry on? AW: Uh, yes.

Wayne Koestenbaum (who wrote his own Warhol bio in 2001) notes that Warhol’s caginess is “poised between happiness and sadness, between a speedy emptiness and a lethargic fullness.” That ambivalence characterized Warhol’s whole artistic approach, as well as his image. His iconic wig, sunglasses, and leather jacket remixed masculinity and femininity into an asexual drag that nonetheless imparted the erotic subtext of 1950s biker culture. Thematically, Warhol occupied “a middle zone between establishment and underground, even at the risk of being scorned by both,” Gopnik writes.



Few figures today toggle between high and low, mainstream and alternative, radical and passé with the same fluidity. This was by design, and was arguably a byproduct of Warhol’s sexuality. As Gopnik suggests, without the “tensions and complications” of his homosexuality, Warhol “would never have become the great and enigmatic artist he was.” Even as a successful commercial illustrator in New York in the 1950s, Warhol privately produced delicate line drawings of boys kissing and embracing. In 1952, when he took that work to the Tanager Gallery, an artist co-op in the East Village, the gallery told him it wouldn’t associate with such louche pictures. (Earlier that year, at another gallery uptown, Warhol had a short-lived exhibition of art inspired by Truman Capote; the show was panned.)



Like many gay men then (and now), Warhol invented his identity from matinées and Hollywood tell-alls. He was born Andrew Warhola in Pittsburgh, in 1928, the fourth child of working-class immigrants from Austria-Hungary. His parents were devout Byzantine Catholics, although, as Gopnik notes, Warhol was less religious than some accounts suggest. (He observed Good Friday of 1977 by screening Carrie.)



Two events from his childhood cast long psychic and artistic shadows. The first was a bout of rheumatic fever that progressed into Sydenham’s chorea (then called St. Vitus’ Dance), which Warhol suffered at the end of third grade. The condition caused rapid, involuntary muscle spasms. According to Gopnik, rheumatic fever in children may also correlate to psychological disorders later in life, including obsessive-compulsive behaviors and body dysmorphia, both of which Warhol manifested. His splotchy skin, in particular, tormented him.

The other event was the death of his father, when Warhol was 13. This potentially contributed to Warhol’s lifelong dread of doctors and hospitals; at the very least, the Carpatho-Rusyn funeral custom of displaying the body at home for three days disturbed the young artist. (As an adult, he skipped the funerals of his mother and many of his friends.) The idea of displaying tragedy was one Warhol seized throughout his career, not only in the Death and Disaster series, but also more personally. After he was shot by Valerie Solanas in 1968, he posed for photographer Richard Avedon, capturing for posterity the crosshatched scars and dimpled wreckage of his brush with death. It’s pointless to psychologize, but Warhol’s early immersion in disease and death surely made those themes more natural creative preoccupations.

Gopnik’s book briskly covers Warhol’s years as a student at the Carnegie Institute of Technology. The budding artist is depicted almost as a prodigy, intelligent and observant, but also “very shy and cuddly, very much like a bunny rabbit,” in the words of a college friend. As for his art, “He never had the innate talent for realistic drawing that even many minor artists have,” Gopnik writes. What he did have was an innate sense of style, and even playfulness, that caught the eye of art directors when he stepped off the Greyhound to New York in 1949.



Gopnik evocatively chronicles Warhol’s heyday as the city’s go-to footwear illustrator, but the bio doesn’t really hum until the 1960s—the Factory years. This is when the familiar pop culture iteration of Warhol took root, the pneumatic blonde sphinx who made all those silkscreens and interminable movies, and whose entourage was a roving madhouse of New York freaks. Although it’s cliché to suggest that Warhol’s greatest creation was his own persona, it’s also unavoidable. Warhol concocted a public image that was “unstable, incoherent, and often opaque or off-putting to its witnesses,” Gopnik writes, adding that Warhol’s personality itself was a work of modern art. Gopnik even pinpoints 1965 as the year Warhol transformed from a “gum-chewing elf spreading smiles through the land” to the more evasive “King of Cool” that still defines his image.



Warhol’s personality wasn’t art, nor was his performance of personality art; his performance of anti-personality was art. In this sense, he was more alienating than Salvador Dali, whose outrageous antics and antennaed mustache had made him the century’s other madman genius. Coming right after the boozy machismo of the Abstract Expressionists, Warhol, with his calculated vacuity, was unclassifiable. Every new gallery show and gnomic utterance seemed to undermine the seriousness of art as an endeavor. Gopnik connects Warhol’s superstars—the raffish groupies who appeared in his movies and accessorized his parties—to Marcel Duchamp’s urinal, the readymade object that rocked the art world in 1917. Just as that was a “found object,” Warhol’s Factory coterie consisted of “found people.”

