The Desolate Visions of Andy Warhol

Over the last half-century, Warhol has been merchandised into the trite, plastic banality he supposedly critiqued, but as Gopnik reminds us, the artist is much harsher, and more cynical, than we sometimes credit. At nearly a thousand pages long, Gopnik’s biography excavates many new or forgotten angles: Warhol’s love life; his relationship with his mother, who lived with him almost until her death in 1972; his activism on behalf of AIDS—even his penis size and body hair get some ink. Gopnik picks through the contradictory origin stories that surround most Warhol enterprises, including his silk screens and Interview magazine. There are conflicting reports about his whereabouts the day JFK was assassinated. Even his oft-quoted maxim about how everyone in the future will be famous for 15 minutes may be the work of some unsung copywriter.



Warhol’s self-mythologizing often obscured what a single-minded businessman he was. Gopnik’s book is partly the story of how the art market exploded into the multibillion-dollar behemoth it is today. Warhol’s career paralleled, and buoyed, the hyperinflation of art, which became the metasubject of his work in the 1970s and ’80s. Warhol wasn’t a bystander to all of this; he was a ruthless hustler and self-promoter who squeezed every contact he had. His first silk screens, made in 1962, were of $1 dollar bills—a grid of cloned green cash that seems prescient in retrospect but that then must have represented the half-joking ambition of an artist several critics dismissed as a flash in the pan.



Warhol is a notoriously slippery subject for a biographer. Despite his many interviews and diaries, he cultivated a deadpan blankness. The curator Henry Geldzahler said that Warhol played up the “dumb blonde” schtick, and browsing some of the artist’s early interviews, it’s clear how much performance was part of his repertoire. One of his most infamous exchanges occurred at the Stable Gallery, in 1964, when Warhol debuted his Brillo boxes:

