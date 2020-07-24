The Problem With Putinology

Useful in understanding Putin’s rise to power, Putin’s People is also an impediment to understanding much else about the country that he rules.

Belton capably chronicles the ensuing two decades of Putin’s rule, a tale of authoritarianism gradually consolidated. There were the “liberal-seeming economic reforms of Putin’s first term” buoyed by rising oil prices, a recovery from the 1998 financial crisis and the growth of a Russian middle class. The reforms were liberal-seeming because, while Putin was implementing them, he was also maneuvering to bring most of the Russian news media under state control and to eliminate the independence of oligarchs, who had acquired massive wealth and considerable political power in the 1990s. Belton refers to a “social contract” and an “unwritten pact” in which Putin gave Russians order and economic opportunity, while Russians gave him increasingly unconstrained power.

With the power he gained, the true colors of Putinism began to show. Here Belton retraces the analysis of Timothy Snyder (in The Road to Unfreedom), Brian Taylor (in The Code of Putinism), and others, who regard Putin as a post-modern fascist or as a post-modern Tsar. After 2004, a reelected Putin added to his inner circles of KGB associates a coterie of White Russian nationalists, and “relying on the writings of Russia’s imperial Orthodox past, [he] set a path that subverted what remained of the country’s democracy, and sought to unite the country by pitting it against the West.” He had cobbled together an ideology that would serve the security state better than the discredited husk of communism or the straitjacket of Western-style liberalism.

Belton prefers the word feudalism, “a feudal system,” to fascism. Yet it is both a feudalism of Soviet vintage—“the country [under Putin] was going back to the times of the gulag,” she declares—as well as a feudalism that relies upon modern finance. Putin has merged feudalism with “crony state capitalism.” His Christian piety is false, Belton is sure, though his imperialism real. But Russia’s governing ideology is most cogently a smokescreen for extracting the nation’s wealth, much of which is earned by selling gas and oil to the West and much of which is squirreled away in Western banks and real-estate holdings. Thus are feudalism and crony capitalism the tributaries of kleptocracy, a form of government diagnosed in detail by the political scientist, Karen Dawisha, in her 2014 book, Putin’s Kleptocracy: Who Owns Russia?

Putin’s People has a spectacular denouement. A West that had once naively expected Russia to adopt its model of political economy stood by passively while Putin lured it into adopting Russia’s model of political economy. The Russian empire that Putin conjured from the ravings of tsarist reactionaries and Soviet nostalgics struck back in Ukraine first. In Putin’s regime, “the pursuit of empire was becoming all-consuming,” Belton writes of Russia in the second decade of the twenty-first century. When Russia was unable to control Ukraine informally, Moscow chose to assert itself by annexing Crimea and launching a war in Eastern Ukraine. The conflict with the West entered a new phase in 2014. Having split Ukraine, an imperialist Kremlin “found especially fertile ground [for influence and control] in Eastern Europe.”

In Putin’s People, all roads lead back to the Kremlin—even when equally or more plausible explanations are left untouched.

Then, this neo-tsarist, neo-Soviet empire struck back again by bending European and American leaders to its purpose. Putin and his cronies, Belton avers, “had accurately calculated that, for the West, money would outweigh all other concerns.” A craven West let itself be seduced by Russia’s illicit wealth, whether in “Londongrad”—a London awash in illegally obtained Russian money—or on the European continent. Belton identifies Silvio Berlusconi, Matteo Salvini, Gerhard Schroeder, and the Czech Republic’s Milos Zeman as politicians in Putin’s pocket. In the U.S. Congress, Dana Rohrbacher and Rand Paul developed Russian connections, becoming witting or unwitting catalysts in a Russian strategy “to undermine Western democracies” that had its origins in the very break-up of the Soviet Union. At long last, the KGB, only half vanquished in 1991, could exact its revenge.

For Belton, proof of a Russia triumphant is President Donald Trump. Trump first went to Moscow in 1987, and loved it. At a professional low point in 2003, with most Western banks refusing him credit, Trump watched happily as various Russia-connected figures poured money into his properties and business ventures, from Panama City to Florida to Baku to SoHo. Belton interprets Russia’s 2016 support for Trump as an effort to compromise him, earning Trump’s “deference to Putin and his circle” once Trump became president. She places Trump’s decision to “withdraw US troops from Syria” not in the context of Trump’s appeal to war-weary middle America, but in the context of a KGB-style Russian influence operation: a White House decision that suited Russian and not American interests. In Putin’s People, all roads lead back to the Kremlin—even when equally or more plausible explanations are left untouched.



Belton makes two significant contributions in Putin’s People. She demonstrates the foreign-policy consequences of corruption, of a shadow world of laundered money, organized (and at times disorganized) crime, and influence peddling or influence purchasing at high levels of government. Corruption is a terrible vulnerability: all intelligence services trade in it. In the West, rule of law has its footnotes and loopholes, with no shortage of politicians whose actions could be guided by non-Western manipulators. Belton is right to depict the West as a landscape in which Russian intelligence has much to work with; she is right to sound the alarm.

In addition, Belton provides a useful portrait of a particular political generation in Russia. For this generation, the pivotal dichotomy was not communist versus dissident, nationalist versus reformer or liberal versus conservative (whatever these words mean in Russian politics). It is those who befriended Putin in the 1980s and 1990s versus those who did not. Many of Putin’s KGB cronies in Leningrad/Saint Petersburg have risen to high office. They run the country, and the lessons they learned from 1989 were not the lessons Frances Fukuyama, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama learned from 1989. Putin’s people do not want Western-style liberal democracy to fail, rather they sincerely believe it was failed and false to begin with.