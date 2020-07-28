Zadie Smith Takes On the Pandemic

Intimations by Zadie Smith Buy on Bookshop

Smith begins with Trump’s words: “I wish we could have our old life back. We had the greatest economy that we’ve ever had, and we didn’t have death.” Smith points out that the president isn’t entirely wrong—that the American way is to think of death as something that might be defeated via social program. (“Wars on drugs, cancer, poverty, and so on.”) Smith notes that, while extant hierarchies of race and class are holding firm, “Death has come to America. It was always here, albeit obscured and denied, but now everybody can see it.”

There’s nothing here to quibble with. I understand why editors at our leading magazines would turn to our most gifted artists to weigh in on everything that’s happening. But clarity or fresh insight on a still-unfolding catastrophe is a tall order. It’s a relief that punchy turns of phrase and scathing oversimplification—the dominant modes of most contemporary chatter—are not of interest to Smith. But Intimations doesn’t argue much. It’s an echo of the reader’s internal monologue, the stuff you probably already think bouncing back at you, improved by Smith’s prose.

Smith is a good student of people. She riffs on the curious case of the United Kingdom’s Dominic Cummings, who ignored the rules his own government had established to take a road trip for his wife’s birthday. “This is an especially British strain of the virus,” she writes. “Class contempt. Technocratic contempt. Philosopher king contempt. When you catch the British strain, you believe the people are there to be ruled.” Smith has always been great on her homeland, her finest novels—the raucous White Teeth, the Forster homage On Beauty, the superb comedy of manners NW—a withering but affectionate look at Britishness, whatever that might be.