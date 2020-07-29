Between Thomas Chatterton Williams and Me

I bring up my experience of fatherhood because it is so similar to an experience that forms the premise of Thomas Chatterton Williams’s memoir, Self-Portrait in Black and White: Unlearning Race. The book opens with Williams and his white wife celebrating the birth of their daughter Marlow, which shakes the very foundations of his self-conception as a Black man: “The sight of this blonde-haired, blue-eyed, impossibly fair-skinned child shocked me—along with the knowledge that she was indubitably mine.” Though he is biracial (his mother white, his father Black), Williams believed in the old American adage that even a single “drop of black blood” made one Black, since it meant one could not be accepted by society as white. Marlow changes all that. Her existence suggests the possibility of an existence beyond blood, beyond race, catalyzing a metamorphosis in which Williams leaves behind his Blackness—in which he emerges, in his words, as an “ex-black man.”

The response to this provocative thesis—that race is a fiction that can be transcended—has been mixed. On the approving side are those skeptical of identity politics and all its persistent demands for recognition; in Williams, these critics have found a man inside the color line who has also rejected the primacy of race. Mark Lilla, the Columbia professor who has argued that “the age of identity liberalism must be brought to an end,” praised Williams’s book as a “stirring call to genuine liberation.” On the dismissive side are those scornful of the notion that Black Americans can have any say over whether they are Black or not, when Blackness is the identity that this country has violently thrust upon them. The critic Tobi Haslett, writing in Bookforum, accused Williams of trying to “leap through his little trapdoor in history” by downplaying both his personal advantages and all the ways that race and class and state power intersect to keep Black people at a disadvantage.

I know the temptations of being a postracial person, staring down a lineage in which my descendants may never have to concern themselves with the confounding complications of being a minority.

In the 10 months since the book came out, these debates have gained a new context, while Williams’s profile has expanded significantly. He has placed himself at the forefront of a campaign against “cancel culture,” spearheading a widely discussed open letter published in Harper’s condemning the rise of “illiberalism” and “censoriousness” on the left. He has been a ubiquitous presence on Twitter, a tireless engine at the heart of the culture wars that have raged across social media this pandemic summer. He now talks less about the distinctive personal experiences that form the backbone of Self-Portrait in Black and White and spends more time making the kinds of sweeping gestures and grand pronouncements that are perhaps more suitable to a national conversation about who can say what and what the consequences of speech should be. His professed belief in a neutral realm of ideas and debate, largely unconstrained by the claims of identity politics, has led him to see “ideological conformity,” “coercion,” and “dogma” in a season dominated by protests for equality.

The function of his memoir, however, is to turn “away from the abstract, general, and hypothetical and back into the jagged grain of the here and now, into the humanizing specificity of my love for my father, my mother, brother, wife, and children.” Memoir is Williams’s most powerful device, the lived reality that provides crucial ballast to all his ideas, but it does not magically resolve the contradiction of a figure who uses his identity with one hand and abnegates it with the other. I’m not in a position to determine whether it is possible, as Williams suggests, for Black people to slough off their racial identity without America undergoing a wholesale reckoning with its racist past and present (though I find Haslett’s reading of the book convincing). But I do know what it is like to be, like Williams, on the cusp between one racial identity and another. I know the temptations of being a postracial person, staring down a lineage in which my descendants may never have to concern themselves with the confounding complications of being a minority. And it makes me uneasy, in a way that only strengthens my belief in identity politics.

The Williams of this book is far more measured and ambivalent than the swaggering Williams of social media. Having a child who can pass as white makes him uneasy, too. “How can I deny that there is a part of me—a real one—that feels relieved,” he asks, “and how could this relief in turn not look a lot like treason?” The feeling of betraying one’s race—which amounts to betraying a whole culture, a heritage—will be familiar to anyone who has tried to assimilate to the American way of life, which tends to be synonymous with a white way of life. I myself know this feeling all too well, having long ago chosen to be an American, much to the chagrin of the Japanese side of my family.

Williams and I have several more things in common. We are the same age. Our daughters are nearly the same age, too. We have both had the experience of being loved and nurtured by a white parent. We were both raised in a “small but gloriously book-crammed house,” as he describes his own home in New Jersey (his father was a professor, mine a foreign correspondent), which afforded cultural privileges that helped make up for whatever material privileges we might have lacked. We have both spent significant portions of our lives as expatriates, though in reverse order: It was in adulthood that he chose to leave America behind and settle in France; I spent my childhood in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and India before emigrating to America at 18, where I have lived ever since.

There are also vital differences between us. I have never experienced the specific cruelty of anti-Black racism, as Williams has. But compiled together, our respective biographical facts roughly point to a shared profile: a nonwhite man who can move easily through many different kinds of spaces—including white spaces—and who can, on a personal day-to-day level at least, forget that his skin color is different from most of the people around him.

When I am gazing at a bank of white faces in a Zoom room, I understand what Williams means when he says, “Some inner mechanism tends to yank me back, and I am aware again that the room is white. And I realize, too, that I have grown comfortable in these rooms.” I can only nod along when he writes, “Of all the things I feel, I do not feel myself to be a victim—not in any collectively accessible way.” When a white person garbles my name, I do not feel it as an aggression, micro or otherwise. These kinds of incidents, as Williams writes, “can either be seized on and blown up or de-emphasized whenever possible,” and I, like him, instinctively tilt toward the latter, brushing it away like so much dirt on my shoulder. As a result of being amenable to the prevailing order, we both enjoy what he describes as a “kind of freedom—a sovereign liberty to improvise and create the self without external constraints.”