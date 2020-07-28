When the Bad Guys Are Everywhere

Law enforcement gets the most lines, however. Hobkinson introduces the ragtag gang of enforcers who sliced the heads off the city’s mafia hydra. From the cops on the street (e.g., Roy Lindley DeVecchio, or Joe Cantamessa) to the lawyers (e.g., John Savarese) who would help drag the mafia into court, they’re almost all Italian-American themselves.

The most famous of these is, of course, Rudolph Giuliani. The future mayor of New York City was born in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, where his own father worked as an enforcer for a gambling and loan sharking enterprise at a nearby restaurant. We hear his memories of growing up tough, of the mafia shaking down mom and pop store owners, forcing them to pay exorbitantly for their trash collection, and so on.

Little Rudolph Giuliani grew up to be the United States associate attorney general from 1981 to 1983, then U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York from 1983 to 1989. As a U.S. attorney, he led the so-called “Mafia Commission Trial,” which used the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, to gather together 11 major gangsters (including bosses from all Five Families) in a single case.

RICO is an unusual law in that it allows for the prosecution of an enterprise rather than a single person. As its author, professor G. Robert Blakey explains in Fear City a lecture on the law he gave to the FBI in the late ’70s that revolutionized their approach to crime. Instead of trying to go after individual soldiers, laboriously grinding up the chain of command, they would now simply have to prove that there was an executive board at the top of the mafia, called The Commission, and that it was the underlying authority behind the city’s violence and corruption.

Giuliani succeeded in sending three heads of the Five Families to jail, but he also caused several of them to be murdered by their own colleagues—including Paul Castellano himself.

The tapes—fruits of the bugs Cantamessa installed—are so lurid that they’re difficult to distinguish from Hollywood fiction. Right at the show’s start, for example, we hear a man named Chuck get a serious warning:

“Chuck, I’m gonna tell you something. You have that fucking 200 in my hands tomorrow. If you ain’t got the 200 in my hands tomorrow, I’ll break every fucking bone in your body, I swear to my kids, you understand?”

The voice is nasal, its mannered tone so recognizable from The Godfather (or Goodfellas, Casino, Once Upon a Time in America) that it is difficult to remember that this is a documentary.

Decades of sensitive, sophisticated filmmaking about the mafia means that the average viewer sees a mobster as a human being, not a cartoon murderer.