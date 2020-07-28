When the Bad Guys Are Everywhere

Hobkinson’s documentary focuses on the families Gambino, Lucchese, Genovese, Bonanno, and Colombo, who ran a shadow government across New York from the 1930s to the 1980s. Cutting archival footage with the FBI’s own surveillance tapes, photographs, and agents (retired now, but all with intense, flashing eyes), he first lays out the scene in 1979.

The mob controlled New York’s restaurants, gasoline, construction, trucking, trash management, retail—everything. From the trucking teamsters to the fish business, they puppeteered the labor unions, calling in strikes to get their way and throwing the odd construction worker out of a window if they didn’t. As New York’s skyscrapers flew up over the 1970s, so did the mob’s profits. The Mafia essentially skimmed 2 percent off the top of the entire city, the talking heads explain, for decades.

The best testimony comes from former mobsters themselves: Compared to cops, they’re entertaining to watch. Johnny Alite, a former heavy for John Gotti who turned state’s witness, and Michael Franzese, a Colombo family loan shark who did 10 years inside, both describe their old jobs for the camera. Franzese would lend out cash at obscene rates of interest, then forcibly “partner” with his clients with whatever business they had to give him. He got a Chevrolet dealership that way—which just goes to show that, whether legal or illegal, predatory lending tends to have the same outcome.