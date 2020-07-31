The Right’s Increasingly Unhinged Fight Against Black Lives Matter

In mid-July, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani took to his podcast, Common Sense, to warn listeners that Black Lives Matter would abolish “a government based on free enterprise” as well as “really, your right to have a religion.” If the “Marxist” activists took power, he said, they would use reparations to “get, like, a lifetime salary.” That same day, Glenn Beck spent an hour laying out BLM’s “Plot to DESTROY the Family.” Tucker Carlson was even more direct: The protesters “want segregation,” he said. “You cool with that?”

As President Trump tries to salvage his flailing reelection campaign, he has latched on to their hysterical characterizations of Black Lives Matter in an apparent attempt to scare moderate suburbanites back into his column. In early July, he called the movement a “symbol of hate,” and in a speech in the Rose Garden, he claimed that Joe Biden, like the protesters, wants “to defund and abolish your police and law enforcement while at the same time destroying our great suburbs.”