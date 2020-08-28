You are using an outdated browser.
ESL

After Roger Reeves’s “Cymothoa Exigua”

The tongue as a debut ribbon
to slice and applaud: to lose
consciousness & wake up indoors:
when the smell of cooked chicken
creeps into your nose, & teeth remember
what it means to chew: to make the mouth
a gulley for the first pale stranger
who cradles your head & says, drink:
when the glistening neck of his canteen
prods your pink lips, & words you’ve never heard
raid in: when the names of the room’s dead
fill your throat, & bedloads of migrants
cover their children’s mouths each time
they knock: when loose threads of tongue fall
on your stubby fingers, & soon you unravel
how you arrived here: to mourn the Jordans
hung on telephone wires, the muscle memories
of a coupe that stopped mid-street, a tinted face
lowers the glass curtain, & suddenly your pick-up
game’s one man short: to still hear his jump shot:
when the court chuckled as his elbows locked in,
& 21’s just a game, never an age reached:
when the pale stranger invites his neighbors,
how they marvel at your mouth’s archaeology:
when wives paw its rot, decide to form book clubs
around your grief: when a smile lurks
in the corner of your jaw, as they proclaim you
their latest myth.

Antonio López is the author of Gentefication, the winner of the 2019 Levis Prize in Poetry. It will be published in 2021.

Poetry, Magazine, September 2020