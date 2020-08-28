After Roger Reeves’s “Cymothoa Exigua”

The tongue as a debut ribbon

to slice and applaud: to lose

consciousness & wake up indoors:

when the smell of cooked chicken

creeps into your nose, & teeth remember

what it means to chew: to make the mouth

a gulley for the first pale stranger

who cradles your head & says, drink:

when the glistening neck of his canteen

prods your pink lips, & words you’ve never heard

raid in: when the names of the room’s dead

fill your throat, & bedloads of migrants

cover their children’s mouths each time

they knock: when loose threads of tongue fall

on your stubby fingers, & soon you unravel

how you arrived here: to mourn the Jordans

hung on telephone wires, the muscle memories

of a coupe that stopped mid-street, a tinted face

lowers the glass curtain, & suddenly your pick-up

game’s one man short: to still hear his jump shot:

when the court chuckled as his elbows locked in,

& 21’s just a game, never an age reached:

when the pale stranger invites his neighbors,

how they marvel at your mouth’s archaeology:

when wives paw its rot, decide to form book clubs

around your grief: when a smile lurks

in the corner of your jaw, as they proclaim you

their latest myth.