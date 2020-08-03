Remote Work Won’t Save Us

This was a grandiose, utopian ideal, but their marketing literature suggested a more basic premise. With the computer at home, sure, your kids could learn to write letters and play games, but you could also “sneak in a little work on the side.” Apple, as Patton notes, catalyzed the insurgent neoliberal ideas about the changing nature of work. That is to say, the hyper-connected, flexible and unstable employment, decentralized offices, and always-on schedules that are omnipresent today. Simultaneously, real estate companies began to catch on. House plans of this era began to include computer rooms, surely riding the wave of middle-class interest in computers. It was a great excuse to sell even larger houses with more bedrooms than one family could possibly need. The soon-to-be-overheated housing market was only too happy to oblige McMansions with fistfuls of computer rooms, extra guest bedrooms, home theaters, and other novelties.

Apple’s sales pitch picked up on Toffler’s techno-enthusiasm, and soon politicians embraced the idea. In 1994, Newt Gingrich suggested that Toffler’s book should be required reading for Congress. Toffler’s writing made it seem like the future of completely digitally connected work was inevitable and predetermined. But the application of the electronic cottage was limited. In 1995, a government survey found that home-based workers were likely to be high-income white males, often in the suburbs. And at the turn of the millennium, close to 70 percent of telecommuting workers were either in technical or professional fields, a limited group of workers. “Technological advances in communication technology,” Patton writes, “did not radically decentralize the economy.”

So what did it do? For one thing, it made it hard to stop working. Today, it is normal to hear of consultants crunching spreadsheets over dinner and start-up employees emailing late into the night. The technology that enabled the home office has now been made portable, so the office is not just brought home, it’s anywhere you carry your laptop and phone; all the world’s an office, and we are all merely workers, always working. It is sometimes suggested this creates a hyper-productive workforce and that we are more efficient than ever. If it has, we are not seeing the benefits. Wages have stagnated for workers across the board since 1973, and workers have also lost free time: the rise of work-from-anywhere technology has coincided with a stark increase in the number of hours that employees work. In 2018, one-third of Americans worked 45 hours a week or more, and 9.7 million worked more than 60 hours a week. In total, we work more than 7.8 percent more hours a year than in 1979. If hyperconnectivity has done anything, it has simply made it easier for bosses to heap more work on their employees, knowing that they can so easily continue their office work during unpaid hours at home. After the economic crisis of 2008 caused massive layoffs, this trend only increased.