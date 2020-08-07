Corporate America’s Hollow Denunciations of Systemic Racism

In a video that circulated on social media two weeks after George Floyd’s death, 14 white celebrities gathered to take responsibility for “every not so funny joke” they’d laughed at and each time they’d “explained away police brutality.” As a mawkish piano theme twinkled in the background, they directed viewers to an organization, I Take Responsibility, whose website states: “We cannot sit idle while systemic racism and police brutality continue throughout our country. Racism is personal, it is local.” When we describe racism as “systemic,” we are supposed to be making a distinction between the bigoted attitudes of individuals and the routine workings of a society constructed on racist foundations. The video hopelessly conflated these things. It decried “systemic” problems, while cataloging personal deeds of racial malice and sins of obliviousness for which, it seems, one can atone through ritual acts of public confession.

Since May, such empty denunciations of “systemic racism” have become all too common. The CEO of Taco Bell announced that “we have a lot of work to do to combat systemic racism in America”; the company that makes Tasers, of all things, wants to fight “systemic inequity, racism, and injustice”; and George W. Bush recently wondered, “How do we end systemic racism in our society?” (He pledged to “listen” more.) By invoking a system without naming one, they had managed to say as little as possible, and do even less.